Used 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-2 50 Anniversario Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Gallardo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Length171.1 in.
Width74.8 in.
Curb weight3109 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
