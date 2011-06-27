Used 1997 Kia Sephia Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.7/368.3 mi.
|266.7/368.3 mi.
|266.7/368.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|12.7 gal.
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|122 hp @ 6000 rpm
|122 hp @ 6000 rpm
|122 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.7 in.
|171.7 in.
|171.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2476 lbs.
|2476 lbs.
|2476 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
