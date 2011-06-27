Used 2012 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews

Great value at a very good price! bd21 , 02/25/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful The Kia Forte is a well engineered vehicle that I believe is best in class for the price. I paid $17,713.00 out the door for a EX 5-door in Titanium with stone interior. My car was equipped with auto-dimming mirror w/compass, wheel locks, rear bumper applique, cargo net, cargo tray, spashguards and an i-pod cable. I had no trade-in and the price included 6% sales tax and all dealer fees. I did get $2,000.00 in rebates. This car is fun to drive around town and on the interstate. I'm very impressed with the design, quality and functionality of this car. I don't think you will find a better car under $21K. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned! Lou , 10/14/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 2012 Forte brand new. It's still going at 190k miles. I had to replace the pulleys which were loud and going bad at about 120k. Recently, I replaced the steering bar and bushings because they had worn out. Other than that, this car has given me absolutely no problems. I have maintained it and its runs great and looks good. I plan on driving this car until the wheels fall off. So far it looks like that's going to be for a really long time. Love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car for the money! Dave , 10/14/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had no major complaints about this car. Nothing outstanding, but it is a high quality, problem free compact car. The engine is peppy and acceleration is surprising for this car. The only issue I have is the remote start feature. It doesn't function properly all of the time. I haven't taken it in for that problem since it is out of warranty and I don't use the feature often. The dashboard and controls are very simple and easy to use. There are no annoying design features. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Great Compact Car! Alan Sloan , 01/26/2016 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Keep in mind this is a compact car. You are not going to get ride/room or power of a mid-size car. We purchased our Forte 5 door new on 6/2012 and have 50,000 miles on it. THE GOOD - a/c, engine power, drives nicely, cup holders and storage room, big back seat (5 door), blue tooth, only one repair - the key would not unlock the driver's door but the remote has always worked. Also a great warranty - 10 yr/100,000 mi We live in Texas and the a/c can handle the hottest days. I am 6'3" and I have room in the back seat. THE BAD - No Water Temperature gauge (has light), head rests are very uncomfortable, and the fuel mileage. If I use the cruise control I get poor fuel mileage. If I drive into a head wind I get poor fuel mileage. Keeping the speed at 70 mph or less with a tail wind and accelerating down hill and backing off going uphill I have gotten 35 mpg as advertised or better several times. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value