Used 2012 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews
Great value at a very good price!
The Kia Forte is a well engineered vehicle that I believe is best in class for the price. I paid $17,713.00 out the door for a EX 5-door in Titanium with stone interior. My car was equipped with auto-dimming mirror w/compass, wheel locks, rear bumper applique, cargo net, cargo tray, spashguards and an i-pod cable. I had no trade-in and the price included 6% sales tax and all dealer fees. I did get $2,000.00 in rebates. This car is fun to drive around town and on the interstate. I'm very impressed with the design, quality and functionality of this car. I don't think you will find a better car under $21K.
Best car I've ever owned!
I bought my 2012 Forte brand new. It's still going at 190k miles. I had to replace the pulleys which were loud and going bad at about 120k. Recently, I replaced the steering bar and bushings because they had worn out. Other than that, this car has given me absolutely no problems. I have maintained it and its runs great and looks good. I plan on driving this car until the wheels fall off. So far it looks like that's going to be for a really long time. Love this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car for the money!
I have had no major complaints about this car. Nothing outstanding, but it is a high quality, problem free compact car. The engine is peppy and acceleration is surprising for this car. The only issue I have is the remote start feature. It doesn't function properly all of the time. I haven't taken it in for that problem since it is out of warranty and I don't use the feature often. The dashboard and controls are very simple and easy to use. There are no annoying design features.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Compact Car!
Keep in mind this is a compact car. You are not going to get ride/room or power of a mid-size car. We purchased our Forte 5 door new on 6/2012 and have 50,000 miles on it. THE GOOD - a/c, engine power, drives nicely, cup holders and storage room, big back seat (5 door), blue tooth, only one repair - the key would not unlock the driver's door but the remote has always worked. Also a great warranty - 10 yr/100,000 mi We live in Texas and the a/c can handle the hottest days. I am 6'3" and I have room in the back seat. THE BAD - No Water Temperature gauge (has light), head rests are very uncomfortable, and the fuel mileage. If I use the cruise control I get poor fuel mileage. If I drive into a head wind I get poor fuel mileage. Keeping the speed at 70 mph or less with a tail wind and accelerating down hill and backing off going uphill I have gotten 35 mpg as advertised or better several times.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow, this car was a great ride!
For the first 56,000 miles, this car is dependable and looks great; however, do not be fooled by the "normal" KIA noise coming from the engine. I live in Tampa, Florida, and dealership support has been poor thus far. The clicking sounds in the engine base ended up needing a tension pulley at 60,500 miles, just 500 out of warranty. Kia USA agreed to honor and pay as it was 600 $ for repairs. I still heard a metal whirling sound, but was told that was a "normal" KIA sound...what? At any rate, about 3000 miles later, the whirling sound is getting louder and now it has been diagnosed as needing a new compressor..haha. seriously? I still like the car; it handles a little better than the Honda fit (which is out of my league, it seems pricewise), but the Forte is still the riff raff of the hatchbacks, and honestly? With this happening at 60,000 miles, holy moly, I do not see the car having any value whatsoever at 100,000. P.S. I had an Isuzu Trooper 290,000. It was the sweetest 20,000$ I ever spent. I feel I was a bit rough with the scoring, but if I was to get mezmerized and sucked in on a 100,000 power train warranty, it would be with an Elantra. Right now with the boom shakalaka noise and rattle and roll, anything is better than what I am dealing with...1200$ for a compressor, wow!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Forte
Related Used 2012 Kia Forte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid