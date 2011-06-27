Used 2009 Kia Amanti Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3 reviews
Excellent but still a way to perfection

CD Kim, 09/21/2009
Nice and excellent car for a price. Driving comfort is outstanding. Cornering is yet to be perfect, though. Fuel economy just for the perception is less satisfactory. Overall it is very good for the price especially with the diverse features of functions. The interior design is also excellent.

2009 Black Beauty Amanti (Loaded)

Sonny, 01/18/2010
This is my 4th Kia and my fist Amanti. I have loved them since they first came out. I think I have the last 2009 brand new on the planet. Quiet, great comfortable ride, excellent power, love all the bell and whitles with a smaller price. Too bad this is the last year for Amanti.

this is a very nice

monica broussard, 07/03/2009
this is such a lovely car to drive, while it is a beautiful luxury car it is still sporty with with power like a mercedes benz E350 over all i love it.

