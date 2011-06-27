Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

Great Car!! Miss it and think about it often. K Taylor , 11/02/2015 XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 46 of 46 people found this review helpful The base engine is a little light on power compared to other cars in this segment. If you are looking for super performance look at the XKR. I am more of a Grand Tourer driver than an all out performance driver. I think it has something to do with my age now. The base model had plenty of power for me and from 40mph to 120mph there was never a situation where I needed any more. In fact I was, ticketed while test driving on a desolate NV highway. I was going 100+ and the cop was nice enough to write the ticket for only 10 over. I have owned numerous high end and luxury cars over the years but none compares to the reactions this car received, especially when the top was down. BMW 6 series and MB SL are very common but you don't see many XKs which was something I enjoyed about the car. I bought the car used with 25,000 miles on it when it was 5 yrs old. The technology was on par and up to date with the newest cars of that time. Bluetooth and touchscreen navigation, adaptive cruise control and headlamps as examples. I purchased an extended warranty since the car was 5 years old and there was only one issue with a window that was moving slowly. I did have to replace the battery which when it was going bad messed with the drivers seat controls and the convertible top which may stop working even if the car has no troubles starting. The battery was expensive as were oil changes. I replaced the original tires with Michelin Super Sport that had plenty of tread after 3 years. Fantastic Car that gets tons of compliments, is quiet and very comfortable. The car handles great and has a great exhaust note which makes it fun to drive. It is pretty much maintenance and repair free although it is thirsty when it comes to fuel around town. 16-18 mpg city, 26-28 mpg highway Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wouldn't believe it if I didn't drive it onebeatatatime , 08/05/2010 44 of 45 people found this review helpful Not too long ago J D Powers gave Jaguar a glorious review especially for reliability. Eye opener. Driven several BMWs and 2 Mercedes SLs (500, 600) in the past. The new XK blew me away. Jaguar has carved design and performance. Power is less than 911 but plentiful. Drives like a sports touring. Purrs when slow but ready to leap with a growl with the push of the accelerator, wheels always hugging cement, driver held tight in the seat. Navigation / phone / Audio in the center with intuitive touch screen controls simply ingenious, yet enormously functional. bluetooth pairing with Blackberry seamlessly. Jaw dropping looks. Most people don't know what just rushed passed them. Report Abuse

Better and Better D Akers , 11/21/2006 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have owed a 1999, 2002 and now 2007 Jag XKs and this is a runaway hit! The aluminum body is much more rigid, the paddle shifters add a new dimension and the blue tooth technology and keyless entry are a big plus. Styling is better and the operation of the top is much better and the boot cover is automatic. Only down side is the greatly decreased truck space and no manual transmission (as per the past). Before I decided on this vehicle I drove the Mercedes CLK and the BMW 6 series and this beats them hands down! One caution, don't test drive one... you will buy it. Report Abuse

jagluver jagluver , 12/13/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it first arrived in the US. I have had more than 10 service visits in 3 months. The gas door would not open and had to be modified. The check engine light has come on 4 times with no real reason. The power seat failed, the windows do not move down a little everytime when you open the door and then up to seal when the door is closed, therefore, door will not shut normally. The radio antenna causes a wind noise at high speeds. There was a funny noise like a creak in the brakes when the car tilted and came to a stop. Overall, I love the looks of the car but am frustrated with the little problems that keep recurring. Report Abuse