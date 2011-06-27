  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Axiom
  4. Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Axiom
5(66%)4(24%)3(5%)2(4%)1(1%)
4.5
151 reviews
Write a review
See all Axioms for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,904 - $3,630
Used Axiom for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...31

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My 2002 Axiom

Bill McKinney, 06/22/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Car has been very reliable and is eye-catching in appearance. I still get people asking me, even after 5 years old and 3 years since last Axiom was made, what kind of car it is and where can they look at a new one. The styling obviously made it impossible to put in a third row seat but have to say that I have never needed to carry more than 5 people and sometimes go for months with the rear seats folded down. It's been a great car and although I plan on my next purchase being a sedan, I will keep the Axiom.

Report Abuse

Safety

BISBISS, 06/23/2006
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I was rear-ended; I was at a stand still and was hit from behind at about 70 miles per hour. My Axiom was thrown into the guardrail at a great rate of impact. I walked away. There is nothing left of my SUV except an untouched driver and passenger seat. Way to go on safety. The fireman told me he had seen three Axioms involved in bad accidents like mine and the drivers all lived.

Report Abuse

Fan of Isuzu

texasheart, 05/02/2011
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought my '02 Axiom used in '05 with 12K miles on it. She now has 110K miles and is still going strong. She looks cool, is a great road trip car because she's so comfortable and has been completely reliable. I don't take exceptional care of my vehicles, but she keeps on going without any complaints or major issues. I'm the type of person who trades up every 3 years, but I've had this car for 5 and intend to keep her for a long time. My first Isuzu was an Amigo and I'd still have it if I didn't let it run out of oil. Oops. My Axiom was the replacement.

Report Abuse

fun to drive

bill, 08/29/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great power and good handling. Very reliable except that tranny out at 48,000 but is being replaced under warranty. Good amount of storage in back. Heavy sturdy feel but overall mpg suffers from weight and averages about 15. Blows around a bit in the wind.

Report Abuse

TOD PROBLEMS ARE EXPENSIVE

Jon, 01/07/2005
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Axiom on 11/26/2001. At the time I was attracted by the zero percent financing and nice look of the body style. The vehicle drinks gas like an elephant. 12.2 mpg city and 18 mpg highway. This is terrible for a six cylinder. The tires are Goodyears and are terrible. They do not corner well and are terrible on the highway. If you are foolish enough to buy this vehicle do yourself a favor and change the tires right away. The sensors for the TOD are expensive and mine went after 37 months. I still owe $9,000.00 on the vehicle and already I'm putting big money into it. It only has 30,000 miles on it. I do not recommend this vehicle to anyone.

Report Abuse
12345...31
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Axioms for sale

Related Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles