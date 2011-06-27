Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom Consumer Reviews

My 2002 Axiom Bill McKinney , 06/22/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Car has been very reliable and is eye-catching in appearance. I still get people asking me, even after 5 years old and 3 years since last Axiom was made, what kind of car it is and where can they look at a new one. The styling obviously made it impossible to put in a third row seat but have to say that I have never needed to carry more than 5 people and sometimes go for months with the rear seats folded down. It's been a great car and although I plan on my next purchase being a sedan, I will keep the Axiom. Report Abuse

Safety BISBISS , 06/23/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I was rear-ended; I was at a stand still and was hit from behind at about 70 miles per hour. My Axiom was thrown into the guardrail at a great rate of impact. I walked away. There is nothing left of my SUV except an untouched driver and passenger seat. Way to go on safety. The fireman told me he had seen three Axioms involved in bad accidents like mine and the drivers all lived.

Fan of Isuzu texasheart , 05/02/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my '02 Axiom used in '05 with 12K miles on it. She now has 110K miles and is still going strong. She looks cool, is a great road trip car because she's so comfortable and has been completely reliable. I don't take exceptional care of my vehicles, but she keeps on going without any complaints or major issues. I'm the type of person who trades up every 3 years, but I've had this car for 5 and intend to keep her for a long time. My first Isuzu was an Amigo and I'd still have it if I didn't let it run out of oil. Oops. My Axiom was the replacement.

fun to drive bill , 08/29/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great power and good handling. Very reliable except that tranny out at 48,000 but is being replaced under warranty. Good amount of storage in back. Heavy sturdy feel but overall mpg suffers from weight and averages about 15. Blows around a bit in the wind.