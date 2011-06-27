Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Ride. Great car!
Had this beauty for one week. It just keeps getting better! Love the oomph engine provides. I feel like I can do most anything I desire driving wise. 2010 pricing was great. Compared it to BMW 3 series. Like the ride and drive of both, but the Bimmer's plain interior and circa-1980 orange dash lighting was bland and uninspiring. The G37 on the other hand is simply cool. Head turns from all who see it. Dash lighting is beautiful. Many options to play with on all accessories. Drive is smooth and compliant. Steering, sensational. The Edmunds model review is right on the mark.
Nice car but
First, let me say that I do love the car and its fun to drive. However: 1. There are a lot of rattle noises when you drive with the top up. 2. They have a "special filter" on the a/c that doesn't manage to filter out bad air just create a nice moldy smell in the interior. 3. Their service and warranty department is the pits. Even when there's an issue, like with the a/c filter, they won't fix it properly and they make you think you're crazy. I took this up to the regional level and they simply don't care. Overall, its a nice car but I'd never buy another Infiniti because of their service and warranty department.
Looks Great with the Top Down or Up
Wanted a Hard Top Convertible took my time looked at BMW 335, Lexus IS350, and the Infiniti G37. Looked at the Audi A5 but it did not have a hard top so it was out. The BMW was a nice handling car but lacked the Audio System that the G37 had and I could not see the BMW as a car worth $9500 more then the G37 convertible. The Lexus IS350 to me looked more like a standard boxy convertible but it did have some nice luxury features but with the price same as the G37 the G37 won me over on the styling, looks great with the top up or down, the comfort features (stereo system, navigation, 325 hp)It's one great looking car and pictures don't do this car justice need to see in person.
Awesome Ride
I pondered Lexus, MB, Audi, BMW convertibles. The G37 won my heart. Power, comfort, power, styling, power, technology, price, and yes, power. I have owned it now for 3 months. I am as pleased as the day I bought it. No problems and running like a top. Coast Infiniti was great too. Simple bottom line price and its closest competition, in my mind, was $6K more with less technology. If you decide on one, you won't be disappointed. The only criticism I would note is that the top is a little slow at 28 sec.
Great car, especially at the price
After test driving lots of convertibles (Audi A4, BMW 3-series, etc) I was focused on the BMW 335. In the end I couldn't get over the quality issues on the 335, and the G37 grew on me especially as I compared apples to apples price. Have had the car for 8 months now -- lots of fun. A couple of minor grips (have to pay attention to seat belt to keep from closing door on the buckle, top creaks and groans when shut, music juke box isn't as user friendly as it could be), but overall I'm still in love with the car. Two kids love it too -- it's a bit tight in the back seat, but they manage. Advice for buyers -- navigation definitely worth the money, tech package not so much.
