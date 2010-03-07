Vehicle overview

In recent years, it's gotten even harder to choose an entry-level luxury car. Each automaker has been trying to outdo the others by offering even more powerful engines, new body styles and high-tech features. The end result is a batch of cars that might as well be equally good. Yet the 2010 Infiniti G37 still manages to stand out among this group thanks to its sharp styling and strong dynamic performance.

Certainly, the G37 is one of the more entertaining vehicles to drive in this segment thanks to its strong 328-horsepower V6 engine and agile handling. And visually it stands out in a crowd with its arcing bodywork. But the 2010 G37 does more than just go fast and look good; it also keeps its occupants comfortable and entertained throughout the journey thanks to a stylish cabin, the latest high-tech features and a suspension that's still supple enough to absorb the bumps and ruts of the daily grind.

Originally, Infiniti's G was available as just a coupe or a sedan. Last year, a new retractable-hardtop convertible debuted, giving G buyers a third, enticing option. The newest G offers the quiet comfort of a coupe when the top is up, and the exhilaration of a convertible when it's automatically stowed under the trunk lid. The downside is that the top and its associated mechanisms and reinforcements add a considerable amount of weight (the drop top weighs 450 pounds more than the coupe) and reduce luggage space to virtually nil when it's stowed.

There are a few other downsides as well, including the coupe's cramped rear seats and a tricky option pricing structure. And compared to the long-standing segment leader -- the BMW 3 Series -- the 2010 Infiniti G37 still isn't quite as communicative to the enthusiast in terms of steering feel and feedback. One might also consider the Audi A4/A5, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, all of which have their own particular strengths. Yet even among this stellar group, Infiniti's G37 remains one of our top picks for its standout combination of performance, styling and comfort.