Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews
Two Years Later & Would Do It Again!
Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain.
Dream car
I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !!
Exactly what I wanted and more
Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it.
They should compare BMW to this car
Everyone that is "in the know" about cars says this is the car to give the BMW 3 series "a run for the money". Rubbish. This car is quicker, sexier, and cheaper than its German counterpart. Plus, I haven't even got to the interior. Driving a BMW is like driving something an engineer built to a specification. Driving the G35 is like something a engineer designed and then an interior designer architect and artist redesigned. Its performance characteristics are superb, but more importantly, the car engages you. Its beautiful curves and attention to design and detail creates an experience. Remember, we (as humans) like things that look like us. The car looks like a supermodel.
I made the best investment
I was sketchy about the price but i test drove this car once and bought it the same day. I love everything about the car! Feels like I am in a grand luxury car whenever I drive it. I have leather seats and a sunroof which is great for the hot and humid Florida weather. The exhaust sounds like a bad ass (: when turning on and driving off with the car. The power is strong. Gas mileage is horrible, but listen to the other posts, its WORTH it ! The tire to road frequency is great. Tires grip the road beautifully. Boast and sound system is not that loud hearing music from the outside, but the inside sounds good. I get about 20-30 mpg on the hwy and about 19-20 on the road. I'm a female so I don't drive harshly or roughly. My car has black stripes and is silver and I get so much compliments from it. I have 99665 miles on it and it drives like new. Maintenance is so expensive that is a con! If u cannot afford it, don't buy an Infiniti! Repair is not a big issue because I have not replaced much yet except for my hoses and battery which is about 140 altogethor And that's it. After 100k drive belts and fluids are needed to be changed 8 years later and that's it. Hopefully it will last another decade. Brakes don't last very long and they are very expensive when u go to the dealer !!! But other then that once u drive you'll feel very confident with the car because its so perfect. I shoudlve gave the car interior three stars because the steering wheel chips and looks nasty so I put a cover on it and the doors are chipping and scratched on the drivers side so be gentle when it comes to cleaning products. Water works just fine. The seats are so perfect. I wipe them with water and that's it. They are so climate controlled but I think because its leather and thseres a switch to warm up that seats when its cold . A/C works beautifully . another con is that my car is sooooo low !!!! When going over bumps, u must be cautious because I could hear the scratching noise under the car! Even when going slowly. Thank god under the car has a covering. After I'm done financing I'm going for a q45 or q50 which is an extension of g35/37
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G35
Related Used 2008 INFINITI G35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60