Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews

Two Years Later & Would Do It Again! dbal72 , 10/14/2011 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain. Report Abuse

Dream car thew60 , 07/28/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !! Report Abuse

Exactly what I wanted and more av125009 , 02/11/2015 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it. Report Abuse

They should compare BMW to this car AtlNate , 04/10/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Everyone that is "in the know" about cars says this is the car to give the BMW 3 series "a run for the money". Rubbish. This car is quicker, sexier, and cheaper than its German counterpart. Plus, I haven't even got to the interior. Driving a BMW is like driving something an engineer built to a specification. Driving the G35 is like something a engineer designed and then an interior designer architect and artist redesigned. Its performance characteristics are superb, but more importantly, the car engages you. Its beautiful curves and attention to design and detail creates an experience. Remember, we (as humans) like things that look like us. The car looks like a supermodel. Report Abuse