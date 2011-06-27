  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX45
  4. Used 2003 INFINITI FX45
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 INFINITI FX45 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 FX45
5(86%)4(11%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
133 reviews
Write a review
See all FX45s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,088 - $5,317
Used FX45 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...27

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

FX 45 Infiniti wonder-car

matt, 08/25/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

We have put 101,000 miles on this car. We have not spent a single penny on repair. Not one. I am blown away. I ran it to Amarillo the other day, 90 MPH most of the way and pulled 19 MPG. This car is fabulous. It looks like a cat on steroids and handles like one, rain, snow or shine. Best car I have ever owned, and I have owned many.

Report Abuse

Could never trade it in

D Zajac, 12/30/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

It is the Liquid Cooper with brick/black leather, tech package. Regular servicing has been all that has been needed other than a couple manufacturer covered recalls. I went to trade it in a few times and could never bring myself to do it. It is a blast to drive and has been reliable. Have had it since new in 2003.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bionic Beast

SWhoMBO, 03/30/2004
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

If you like "different", this is the vehicle for you. We've had "the beast" for year; acceleration and cornering are almost as good as my '99 Porsche 911. Smokes Cayenne S for $20,000 less and BMW X5 4.6 for $15,000 less.

Report Abuse

My 2003 FX45

Andy German, 09/25/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

After 210k miles it's time to say goodbye to a truly great vehicle. Lacking today's technology it retains its pure sex appeal and performance as a ground breaker in SUV Crossover design. My black on black beauty will be sorely missed. Not an easy drive out of the box but comfortable willing companion for the last 13 years. Stiff ride and sensitive throttle became a thrill. Always ready to kick ass and take names. I will miss this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Where are you Cayenne ?

R BAZ, 01/25/2003
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Just pick up my FX45 and love it so far.!!..I drive a 00' Lincoln Navigator and was looking for something fun to drive ..yet not sacrificing going to a car. The FX45 handles superbly and hugs the corner as well as my brothers G35. It's exhaust system has a sweet sound that resembles the likes of a corvette. If your going to use the VPP, better get one fast before the dealers realize supply and demand.

Report Abuse
12345...27
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all FX45s for sale

Related Used 2003 INFINITI FX45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles