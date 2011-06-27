Used 2003 INFINITI FX45 Consumer Reviews

FX 45 Infiniti wonder-car matt , 08/25/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We have put 101,000 miles on this car. We have not spent a single penny on repair. Not one. I am blown away. I ran it to Amarillo the other day, 90 MPH most of the way and pulled 19 MPG. This car is fabulous. It looks like a cat on steroids and handles like one, rain, snow or shine. Best car I have ever owned, and I have owned many. Report Abuse

Could never trade it in D Zajac , 12/30/2017 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It is the Liquid Cooper with brick/black leather, tech package. Regular servicing has been all that has been needed other than a couple manufacturer covered recalls. I went to trade it in a few times and could never bring myself to do it. It is a blast to drive and has been reliable. Have had it since new in 2003. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bionic Beast SWhoMBO , 03/30/2004 8 of 9 people found this review helpful If you like "different", this is the vehicle for you. We've had "the beast" for year; acceleration and cornering are almost as good as my '99 Porsche 911. Smokes Cayenne S for $20,000 less and BMW X5 4.6 for $15,000 less. Report Abuse

My 2003 FX45 Andy German , 09/25/2016 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful After 210k miles it's time to say goodbye to a truly great vehicle. Lacking today's technology it retains its pure sex appeal and performance as a ground breaker in SUV Crossover design. My black on black beauty will be sorely missed. Not an easy drive out of the box but comfortable willing companion for the last 13 years. Stiff ride and sensitive throttle became a thrill. Always ready to kick ass and take names. I will miss this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse