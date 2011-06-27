2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Consumer Reviews
Excellent overall package
I have been through a few new SUVs over the past year trying to find that one that fits me best. It seems that many manufacturers are having trouble getting their new 8-speed transmissions shifting smoothly and predictably. The 2019 Santa Fe XL uses a tried-and-true 6-speed with a torque converter that doesn't lock as soon as the vehicle moves (it does lockup at highway speeds, which is appropriate). The shifts in the Santa Fe XL are barely perceptible, unlike all of the other new vehicles I have driven over the past year. It also doesn't have the gimmicky auto engine start/stop feature that manufacturers have installed for gaming the EPA fuel economy test course. Make no mistake this "feature" does not save most customers money on fuel, but makes the car company's CAFE numbers higher which was the main goal. Also, it will put greater wear and tear on the engine, starting system and battery. Hyundai did an awesome job with the Santa Fe XL. It is a shame 2019 is the last year for the Santa Fe 3-row (it's being replaced by the Palisade).
Great value and electronic safety features
My third Hyundai Santa Fe three years apart, each with significant improvements in safety. Great warranty. Very reliable. Pleasure to drive.
My Stormy Seas Blue Ultimate
Great new look! Excellent warranty. Very nice traveling vehicle. Alot of space in hatch area. Good price for a vehicle of its class.
Still rate it the same
Still like the vehicle and still no issues with it only had it back to the dealer for regular maintenance and have about 14000 miles on it.
Traded RAV 4 and love it the way more!
This the car you can get the most for the money! V6 great acceleration engine, interior is like super expensive cars have two tone very practical panels and yet in budget! Acceleration, break, stability-all works great. Were long waiting for new RAV 4 but after 2 test drives made decision that for the price car was way too cheap made with cheap materials and poor performing engine. Love this car! Drove in heavy flooded road at nigh in storm-excellent!. Roomy inside! 2rd and 3rd rows can make huge cargo space when down. Fuel economy is in fact better than declared. In measurements through fixing miles between fueling it was showing not less than 28mpg and this is partly in the city even! Mostly highway trips were behind 29! As already said two tone durable materials interior, comfy seats(of course electrical). great sound system, stability, cargo rails on the roof. adequate position of storage and etc. climate control for all zones, middle console for rear seats, auto lights end etc. Pretty good for the price!
