  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Entourage
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Entourage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,895
See Entourage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Torque253 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,895
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
660 watts stereo outputyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,895
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic White
  • Stardust Silver
  • Cranberry Red
  • Green Meadow Gray
  • Galaxy Black
  • Sonora Gold
  • South Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,895
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Entourage Inventory

Related Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles