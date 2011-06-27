Used 2008 Hyundai Entourage Consumer Reviews
Wish I could afford another
After 5 months of exhausting research, shopping and driving them all, I was convinced the Entourage was the best. Now after 8 months of owning the van I wish I could afford a 2nd one. It's very quick, quiet and comfortable. MPG avg 18-19 around town and 22-24 hwy. An all around excellent vehicle that I feel very safe putting my family in. Check out the crash photos on the NHTSA site. Impressive. Even though I chose the Hyundai, I'm glad Kia\Hyundai settled on one van. I don't believe re-badging the same vehicle makes sense. My 2nd one will have to be a loaded-up Sedona EX.
Great Van
Purchased new in July 09 as a dealership car with 10,000 miles. Just finished 10 week 9,500 mile trip, and could not be happier with this van. Plenty of room, comfortable, handled great (including mountain roads. More accessories than I even needed. Gas mileage was very good, 21.4 overall. City has been about 17.1 and highway has varied between 20.5 to 24.5. Only issue was with AC. Clicking on and off, but was fixed under warranty in another state than I purchased car in. My second Hyundai, and have been very pleased with warranty and performance. Is the top of the line.........NO! But price for what you get is superior to anything out there. Not to mention the warranty.
Awesome minivan for the price!
We purchased our 2008 Entourage a few weeks ago and love it! The ride is smooth and the space inside is roomy.Hyundai seems like there heading in the right direction, the only downside is the fuel mileage. But were very happy and would definitely recommend it before 34k Honda Odyssey!
Our experience.....
We have had our Entourage for over a year, and have been overall happy with our van. As a family with 5 children, we give two thumbs up for spaciousness and being comfortable. I love the deep well in the rear for grocery shopping day. The two side auto doors are so helpful! I have found the gas mileage to be horrible at 17 mpg on the hywy. Also, I do not like that every time I fill up the van with gas....without warning, when it is full, gas spews out! I have to be careful.
Hyundai 2008 Entourage Limited
Overall we have found the van acceptable. Having traded a Pontiac ssei sedan for the van beacuse of medical reasons we've found many of the amenities of the sedan lacking in the van and not available as an option. However, for the task of carrying medical equipment it is acceptable. The large amount of room is pleasing. Gas mileage isn't great, especially for a 250 hp engine. The sedan got 19 mpg in town, 23 mpg on the highway and was a 3.8l, turbocharged 276 hp engine.
