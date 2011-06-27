  1. Home
Used 2009 HUMMER H3T Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 H3T
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,750
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Torque241 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,750
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4911 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Angle of approach37.1 degrees
Maximum payload1090 lbs.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base134.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Flare Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Metallic
  • All Terrain Blue
  • Birch White
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony w/Morocco Piping, leather
  • Light Cashmere w/Ebony Piping, leather
  • Red, cloth
  • Ebony w/Pewter Piping, leather
  • Light Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,750
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles