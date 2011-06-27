Used 2005 HUMMER H2 Consumer Reviews
Used Hummer
I just bought a well taken care of Hummer H2. I wish I would have driven one sooner. These vehicles are fantastic. Well made, commanding, wide footprint, sure footed. Rides very well.
H2 - Safety Design
My husband recently hit a tree and totalled our $71,000 05 H2. How do you total a HUMMER? The H2 front end impact design shifted the "energy" absorbed by the accident under the vehicle instead of into the passenger seating area. Thus, damaging the frame, transfer case, rear end housing, etc. He walked away with only a seatbelt bruise. We are convinced this vehicle saved his life and can't wait to buy another!
Love my Hummer
I have owned my H2 for 3 yrs and it gets roughly the same gas mileage that my 2005 Chevy Tahoe gets (14 in town and 18 hwy). I don't know what the big deal is over the gas mileage (I have been researching the new Jeep Unlimited and it only gets marginally better gas mileage than the H2 [1 or 2 mpg] and for the style and luxury I'll keep my H2. No mechanical probs to speak of. Excellent ride - better than any other SUV. Turning radius is great. Bottom line is go drive one for yourself. Don't let others talk you out of it before you look at it. My husband thought he would hate it until he drove it. Needless to say, we took it home that day! Well worth the price for the SUV and gas.
The hummer
The second best off road suv besides the h1 there is no place this suv cant go but has the worst fuel econmy of any suv
hummer
We live in Iowa, we've had about 18 inches of snow so far this year and I don't have to worry about getting around, I can drive any where and feel 100% safe. The only regret I have so far is there is no complete third row seat offered. Otherwise am completely happy.
