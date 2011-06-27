Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,054
|$8,681
|$9,742
|Clean
|$6,455
|$7,944
|$8,911
|Average
|$5,256
|$6,471
|$7,249
|Rough
|$4,057
|$4,998
|$5,587
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,281
|$10,708
|$12,284
|Clean
|$7,578
|$9,799
|$11,237
|Average
|$6,171
|$7,982
|$9,141
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,165
|$7,045
Estimated values
2010 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,066
|$9,310
|$10,768
|Clean
|$6,465
|$8,520
|$9,850
|Average
|$5,265
|$6,940
|$8,013
|Rough
|$4,064
|$5,361
|$6,176