Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,418
|$14,266
|$15,798
|Clean
|$11,612
|$13,343
|$14,772
|Average
|$10,000
|$11,496
|$12,721
|Rough
|$8,388
|$9,649
|$10,670
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,532
|$15,867
|$17,798
|Clean
|$12,653
|$14,839
|$16,642
|Average
|$10,897
|$12,785
|$14,331
|Rough
|$9,140
|$10,731
|$12,020
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,550
|$17,089
|$19,188
|Clean
|$13,606
|$15,982
|$17,943
|Average
|$11,717
|$13,770
|$15,451
|Rough
|$9,828
|$11,557
|$12,960
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,559
|$15,382
|$16,892
|Clean
|$12,679
|$14,386
|$15,796
|Average
|$10,919
|$12,395
|$13,602
|Rough
|$9,159
|$10,403
|$11,409