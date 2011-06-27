  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg19/24 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque158 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6800 rpm160 hp @ 5800 rpm135 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.2866 lbs.2809 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Frost White
