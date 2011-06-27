Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Consumer Reviews

2007 Sierra Classic Przeor , 10/25/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We love our new 2007 Sierra Classic . It's a great ride, with a powerful and reasonably efficent V8. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. We especially enjoy the hauling/ towing muscle this truck provides. Report Abuse

Professional Grade Rob2007 , 11/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my third GM Pickup and once again I'm truly satisfied. Simple, clean interior and exterior make this the most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Are you sure this is an American truck? Speed_Racer , 12/19/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful There are pros/cons to purchasing the last model year. Pros: Save thousands and all the bugs are worked out. Cons: You don't have the latest (not always the greatest). Thus far, the Sierra has really surprised me. The comfort of this truck is amazing. This is one of the quietest vehicles I have owned. Quieter than my Camry's, Nissan's,and Honda's. And it's a truck? Report Abuse

Sierra 1500 DOUG , 11/11/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The overall quality of this heavily discounted truck is finally approaching the Asian level. Fit is rather OK, but the finish is excellent, both inside and out. Engine is very quiet, smooth, and the power is more than adequate. A/C is superb, and the full compliment of gauges is quite welcomed. EPA shows 16/21 and thus far I'm realizing close to that. Have always had 4WD trucks for useless reasons, and the difference in 2WD ride quality/mileage is astounding. I would recommend opting for the locking rear axle though, as the low end torque placed on the standard axle simply overwhelms the drive tire in certain situations. So far this very handy vehicle is all and more than advertised. Report Abuse