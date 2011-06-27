  1. Home
2021 Ford Mustang Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    RCL Customer Cash (#50552). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Select Inventory for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50556). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21212). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 6.9% APR financing for 75 months at $16.45 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.9%6001/05/202103/31/2021
    6.9%7501/05/202103/31/2021
    5.9%7201/05/202103/31/2021
    2.9%4801/05/202103/31/2021
    1.9%3601/05/202103/31/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21218). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    7.9%8401/05/202103/31/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford Mustang
VIEW OFFERS
Ford.com

All 2021 Ford Mustang Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Build Your Mustang

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

