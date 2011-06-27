2021 Ford Mustang Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EcoBoostEcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $250 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Select Inventory for Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $750 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
RCL Customer Cash (#50552). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Select Inventory for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Select Inventory RCL Customer Cash (#50556). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease. Eligible buyers will receive an RCL Customer Cash Incentive on select vehicles, based on credit approval. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#37864).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 First Responder Bonus Cash (#37868). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/22. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2021 College Student Purchase Program (#37866).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 3.9% 60 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 6.9% 75 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 5.9% 72 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 2.9% 48 01/05/2021 03/31/2021 1.9% 36 01/05/2021 03/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21218). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 03/31/21. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 7.9% 84 01/05/2021 03/31/2021
