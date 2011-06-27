Used 2010 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Trying Again With a Newer Model
I bought this model used in Aug 2012 after finding it on the lot before it was advertised for sale. I wanted to trade in my '04 Explorer XLT after a mechanic told me the rear differential would fail 'soon'. The '04 was a money pit and I wasn't going to spend another cent on it, despite putting a rebuilt tranny into it at 67k miles. I'd read the '10 Explorer's reliability was much better (more like my '97 Explorer), and this vehicle, with only 23.5k on it, seemed like a steal. I've been very happy with it so far after 3 years, because... When I complained in a customer reply survey that the cheap wheel bearings used on this (needed replacement at 34.4k) and my '04 was outrageous and pushed me to look at non-Ford products, Ford reimbursed my expenses for the repair - even though it wasn't done at a Ford dealer! I've never formally complained to Ford before, but it paid off here. As another reviewer noted, the Goodyear OEM tires have no lifespan - almost shot after only 34.4k miles. I get around 15 MPG on my winter commuting loop, though this past winter with record cold resulted in 12 MPG in February. Summer round trips average between 17-21 MPG. Favorite Features: Extremely smooth ride. Roomy interior. Love the heated seats and mirrors for cold upstate NY winters. Thank goodness for the backup sensors. Six-CD changer works/sounds great, and I really like the steering-mounted audio system controls. I really like the Sirius satellite radio, too. My wife loves the dual-zone A/C. Suggested Improvements: I don't even bother to use the SYNC package. I think I will no longer buy upper-end trim lines in vehicles because I'm sick of paying for options/features I don't want/need. Plugging my iPod into the sound system without SYNC works fine for me. The headrests, and the seating position they forced, took some time to get used to, and the blind spots they create are enormous. I learned that if I adjusted the side-view mirrors much wider than usual, it helped.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My suv
They are very comfortable we have heated leather seats fuel mileage about 19.0 mpg we have 128,000 trouble free miles oil change every 7000 Spark plugs 1time since new very good auto will probably buy another later.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I looked for this model
I have been a Ford person for most of my life...I last owned a 2012 Escape that was great except it could not tow my camper. We had to own two vehicles to accommodate the camper. I looked far and wide for something that would "do it all." The 2010 Ford Explorer fit the bill perfectly! I knew that the this was the last of the real SUV's and that the vehicle is mounted on a truck frame affording the support we would need for the camper (4500lbs). We looked high and low in July of 2017 and found our used, 2010 with 49,000 miles. The price was right and the dealer excellent. We drove 500 miles to view, drive and trade our Escape, We were so pleased with the ride back. Fuel economy, with the bigger 4.0 is surprisingly good at 22-23mpg at 70mph. The vehicle is a dream to drive and ride in even with my 6'4" frame. With the camper attached, the Explorer is more than powerful enough even up here in the Adirondacks with it's hills and valleys. We took the vehicle to a local Ford dealer, purchased the Extended Warranty, and was told that our Explorer was in excellent shape!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Transmission Problem
Wish I had known Ford Explorers have transmission issues before I bought this vehicle. Loved it but immediately noticed that it was shifting at the appropriate time and when it did it was shifting very hard. Also makes a "clunk" sound when coming to a stop - again the transmission. So far the only thing the dealer can tell me is that they are waiting on Detroit to acknowledge the problem. Said they had this issue with 2 previous year models as well. Contacted customer care in Detroit and was told the vehicle was "functioning as designed". What? Will try to pursue resolution under the lemon law from here. Don't buy this vehicle!
2010 Explorer long-term review!
Update from 70k to now 80k -- Bought XLT used in 2012 w/16384 mi. turned ~80k~! No problems to speak of. Been great! The 2010 is the last model year of this style before the new/current style came out in 2011, so you'd think most every problem was worked out by 2010 :>) I bought a battery 1/16 to rpl orig. One set of tires around 45k is all. MPG rating of 14/20 is wrong - I consistently get 17.5 mpg around town [ in New England] and strictly hwy is 23+mpg...! All around excellent SUV; comfort, 7 passenger, rear AC, 4WD etc... The 200hp V6 is a very good engine. What it 'might' lack in [V8-like] power, it makes up for in mpg and all other areas. And you feel safe driving it! AnFeels like a nice, good sized solid SUV that rides like a car! What's your life worth, right :>) Problem areas [typical at 70k+ on most any vehicle]: 1.>- On the 2010 Expl - If you smell antifreeze or notice ever so slight 'wetness' on top of engine at BASE of rad hose housing, it's because housing for the thermostat is made of plastic and where bolts to manifold, gasket leaks. There's a metal therm housing for sale, though what I did was simply add a small bottle of Stop Leak [pellets] to the radiator, think is about 12-16 oz.(?). No more small leak there. Note-Make SURE you shake bottle well and ENSURE the PELLETS go into the rad too-first time I tried it, I poured in half the bottle thinking that would do it, what didn't realize is none of the pellets went in-pellets heavy and sink to bottle bottom, SO drain/syphon 12-16 oz coolant out of the radiator [not overflow tank] and try stop leak. Prior to this, my rad CAP was bad [yes, really;>)] <$5 solved that-new cap. 2.> Common: Rear diff seal drips very slightly, forget specific name for it, costs about <$80? to have mech replace. 3.> People complain of 5 spd auto trans 'clunking' on occasion. For me it's been simply the re-engaging of the trans after 'coasting'. Ex. You're in traffic [5-20mph] you move up then coast, THEN gas again-that's when it '''may''' clunk''' back into gear - is in my case anyway, maybe 4x/yr. No problem with mine here at 80k. Change trans fluid, oil, and diff 80w gear and transfer case fluids, and coolant flush when needed and you ''should'' be good to go. Good luck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 2010 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge