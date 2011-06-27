Used 2010 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

Trying Again With a Newer Model WNYFordGuy , 08/13/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this model used in Aug 2012 after finding it on the lot before it was advertised for sale. I wanted to trade in my '04 Explorer XLT after a mechanic told me the rear differential would fail 'soon'. The '04 was a money pit and I wasn't going to spend another cent on it, despite putting a rebuilt tranny into it at 67k miles. I'd read the '10 Explorer's reliability was much better (more like my '97 Explorer), and this vehicle, with only 23.5k on it, seemed like a steal. I've been very happy with it so far after 3 years, because... When I complained in a customer reply survey that the cheap wheel bearings used on this (needed replacement at 34.4k) and my '04 was outrageous and pushed me to look at non-Ford products, Ford reimbursed my expenses for the repair - even though it wasn't done at a Ford dealer! I've never formally complained to Ford before, but it paid off here. As another reviewer noted, the Goodyear OEM tires have no lifespan - almost shot after only 34.4k miles. I get around 15 MPG on my winter commuting loop, though this past winter with record cold resulted in 12 MPG in February. Summer round trips average between 17-21 MPG. Favorite Features: Extremely smooth ride. Roomy interior. Love the heated seats and mirrors for cold upstate NY winters. Thank goodness for the backup sensors. Six-CD changer works/sounds great, and I really like the steering-mounted audio system controls. I really like the Sirius satellite radio, too. My wife loves the dual-zone A/C. Suggested Improvements: I don't even bother to use the SYNC package. I think I will no longer buy upper-end trim lines in vehicles because I'm sick of paying for options/features I don't want/need. Plugging my iPod into the sound system without SYNC works fine for me. The headrests, and the seating position they forced, took some time to get used to, and the blind spots they create are enormous. I learned that if I adjusted the side-view mirrors much wider than usual, it helped. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My suv Guntoter , 09/23/2016 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful They are very comfortable we have heated leather seats fuel mileage about 19.0 mpg we have 128,000 trouble free miles oil change every 7000 Spark plugs 1time since new very good auto will probably buy another later. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I looked for this model David , 12/20/2017 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have been a Ford person for most of my life...I last owned a 2012 Escape that was great except it could not tow my camper. We had to own two vehicles to accommodate the camper. I looked far and wide for something that would "do it all." The 2010 Ford Explorer fit the bill perfectly! I knew that the this was the last of the real SUV's and that the vehicle is mounted on a truck frame affording the support we would need for the camper (4500lbs). We looked high and low in July of 2017 and found our used, 2010 with 49,000 miles. The price was right and the dealer excellent. We drove 500 miles to view, drive and trade our Escape, We were so pleased with the ride back. Fuel economy, with the bigger 4.0 is surprisingly good at 22-23mpg at 70mph. The vehicle is a dream to drive and ride in even with my 6'4" frame. With the camper attached, the Explorer is more than powerful enough even up here in the Adirondacks with it's hills and valleys. We took the vehicle to a local Ford dealer, purchased the Extended Warranty, and was told that our Explorer was in excellent shape! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission Problem JMF , 08/05/2010 32 of 34 people found this review helpful Wish I had known Ford Explorers have transmission issues before I bought this vehicle. Loved it but immediately noticed that it was shifting at the appropriate time and when it did it was shifting very hard. Also makes a "clunk" sound when coming to a stop - again the transmission. So far the only thing the dealer can tell me is that they are waiting on Detroit to acknowledge the problem. Said they had this issue with 2 previous year models as well. Contacted customer care in Detroit and was told the vehicle was "functioning as designed". What? Will try to pursue resolution under the lemon law from here. Don't buy this vehicle! Report Abuse