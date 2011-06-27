Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
Love this car
Love this car in every way. I'm a tall guy so it has plenty of room. This is my second Vic. I will drive these cars until I can't find one anymore...Parts are cheap, easy to repair myself. Never had any Major problems. Recommend cross drilled rotors and ceramic/ Kevlar pads. Made this beast stop like a smaller ride. Happy driving!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you don't have one, get one
I am a Ford guy and I owned couple of Tauruses before but when I bought my Crown Vic I discovered a completely new class of vehicle. The comfort and the style beat any other car on the market; the price too. I've been in many cars (I am not fan of SUVs) but the size and almost classical style make it stick out in the sea of compact imports. It can always use some more power but the stock engine is easily upgradeable to about 300HP with couple of mods. It's easy to work on the engine if you're into that - there is a lot of room under the hood to add stuff too.
It's all good
This car, while not as heavy as a Cad I used to drive, is very comfortable and has excellent vision characteristics, instrutment cluster, steering wheel control of radio and speed control (have added in an iPod which is also controlled by the steering wheel. Have added on a device, which I had to order from England that allows attachment of GPS and/or iPod to a plate that fits onto the dash and beauty strip on the lower dash.. some road noise on concrete use Quite Coast spay in trunk and door panels now very quite, seats good for me 6'3" and very good on long drives driving or riding a co- pilot very good buy on an excellent used vehicle added on extended warranty and I'm good to go & fast
mileage, and ride
I live in Mass. I purchased this in S.C. while visiting our daughter. I traded in a 91 Crown Vic. I couldn't believe how quiet it was, and how comfortable the ride was and the front leg room. I am 6'1" (rear leg room I don't know). The front leg room was a lot more than my 91 and my other vehicle, a mint condition 86 Town Car. Driving it around the Hilton Head/Bluffton area in heavy traffic and the Savanna GA area, all heavy city traffic, the car gave me 23mpg. Coming home on the Interstate with the cruise set around 70mph the car averaged 28 mph; that to me is unbelievable, I still average 23 & around 27 on the highway and there's a lot of hills up here. I LOVE IT.
Ford Fantastic
The Ford Crown Victoria is an excellent,dependable family sedan which surprisingly is also fun to drive. I purchased one with the sport suspension which gives the large,comfortable sedan great stability on the road, especially while negotiating tight corners. ABS and traction control add peace of mind on slick pavement. This is my four Crown Vic since the current platform debuted in 1991.
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500