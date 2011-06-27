Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

Buy it! ghost261 , 10/17/2012 5 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this at about 76k miles, I now have almost 83k. It is all black and leather interior, just about all the extras you can add. I drove this from Austin, Texas to Pennsylvania. It was a 1600 miles trip and the car was fully packed, back seat included. I still got 24-25 mpg. City driving is about 18 but for a V8 and how heavy the car is, not bad at all. I love it and wouldn't sell it at all. Great power and actually a head turner, probably cause they think I am undercover ;). People do move out of the way on the highway though. I do plan on adding some extras like intake and exhaust etc for even more of a muscle car. Report Abuse

Simply Amazed! collegestudent21 , 12/09/2009 5 of 24 people found this review helpful I was definitely not planning on buying a crown victoria, my previous car, died a week before I was suppose to start college, i had a 2000 Toyota Camry, only had 98,000 miles and the car died. I got my 05 crown victoria from my grandmother, she bought a new 08 grand marqauis. I've had the car for a year and a half. The reliability has been great so far, it had 18,000 miles when I got it, it has 47,000 miles as of today, has not had any problems os far. The ride is extremely smooth, car has amazing power, i catch myself speeding alot. The seats are extremely comfortable, and lastly the gas mileage is amazing, on two different trips, i got an average of 28 MPG, I was shocked.

Six years, 76000 miles sk8teacher , 07/14/2011 5 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought new in Sept 2005. Had every option available for the LX, and was over $30k. Got a really great deal and have loved the car. We live 45 miles outside of DC and average 22-23mpg mixed driving, and 26-28mpg highway. You can ride all day and never get tired. Very smooth ride. Use the cruise control on the highway or you will find yourself going well over the speed limit it is so smooth and effortless. It still amazes me how much you can get into the trunk. At 21 cubic feet, it is huge! If you can find someone willing to part with theirs, buy it. You won't be disappointed.

2005 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor YK23 , 09/27/2010 42 of 225 people found this review helpful I bought my car used. I have only driven it for 5 minutes and was ready to buy the car. Has plenty of room and comfort + the launch is amazing for such a big car. Recently did a road trip (1200 km) and averaged about 10 L/ 100 km (about 30 mpg). My car has a lot of mileage (232 000 km) and still runs very strong. I recommend this car to anyone. I'm 22 and I love the way it handles on the highway + people never get on your way at nights :)