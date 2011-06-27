  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari California
  4. Used 2010 Ferrari California
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ferrari California Features & Specs

More about the 2010 California
Overview
Starting MSRP
$192,000
See California Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$192,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Torque357 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 7750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$192,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$192,000
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$192,000
leather trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Color Upon Request For Special Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request Central Tunnelyes
Carbon Finish In The Lower Zone Of The Cabinyes
Passenger Compartment Mats In Alcantarayes
Dual Color Interioryes
Color Upon Request For Armrest On Central Tunnelyes
Color Upon Request For Seat Pipingyes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Color Upon Request For Standard Stitchingyes
Color Upon Request For Steering Wheelyes
Yellow Tachometeryes
Daytona Inserts In Leatheryes
Red Tachometeryes
Heat Reflective Interior Leather Trimyes
Leather Luggage Kit For Trunkyes
Space Saver Wheel Kityes
Luggage Compartment Carpets In Alcantarayes
Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seatsyes
Diamond Stitching Interioryes
Carbon Trim Door Panelsyes
Driver's And Passenger's Footrest In Aluminumyes
Carbon Fiber Driving Zoneyes
Color Upon Request For Windshield Arch And A-Pillarsyes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Color Upon Request For Heat Reflective Leather On Steering Wheelyes
Cruise Controlyes
Leather Luggage Set For Rear Benchyes
iPod Connectionyes
Center Of Door Panel In Diamond Style Patternyes
Color Upon Request For Upper Dashboardyes
LEDs Steering Wheelyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Daytona Inserts In Alcantarayes
Front and Rear Daytona Style Seat Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$192,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,000
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,000
19" Forged Diamond-Finish Wheelyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fendersyes
External Electro-Chromatic Rearview Mirrorsyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Front Car Kit In Carbon Fiberyes
Brake Calipers In Aluminum Grey Coloryes
Brake Calipers In Scuderia Red Coloryes
Side Car Kit In Carbon Fiberyes
Engine Compartment Finish In Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Finish In The Upper Area Of Caryes
Brake Calipers In Yellow Coloryes
Brake Calipers In Red Coloryes
20" Diamond-Finish Sport Wheelyes
Rear Car Kit In Carbon Fiberyes
AFS-Advanced Frontlighting System Headlightsyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Black External A-Pillarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$192,000
Exterior Colors
  • Azzurro California Metallic
  • Verde
  • Blu Scozia
  • Vinaccia
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Nero
  • Avorio
  • Grigio Medio
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Avio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$192,000
19 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$192,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See California Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ferrari California info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles