How to Charge an Electric Car at Home

If you own an electric car, chances are you'll want to charge your vehicle at home. This might not be an easy solution for renters, or people who live in large apartment or condominium complexes. But for homeowners, having a home charging option is great for making sure your electric car is always fully charged and ready to go when needed.

In this article, we'll go over the basic need-to-know information points for making sure you're able to charge at home. Then we'll go through the easy steps for actually charging your electric car at home.