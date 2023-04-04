Who Pays for Electric Car Charging Stations?

Public charge stations, whether they are Level 2 chargers or DC fast chargers, will have the most variability in terms of who is paying for them. Not much is free in this world, so in most cases, you'll likely be the one paying for your EV to get charged at a public station. But there are some exceptions. We'll give you the lay of the land below.

Chargers at businesses and in public places

Charging stations, especially fast chargers, are expensive to install and maintain. That's why many businesses partner with third-party companies such as ChargePoint, EVgo or Electrify America to operate the chargers. Not surprisingly, these companies charge EV drivers to recharge their vehicles. If you frequent a particular brand of these stations, it can save you money to create an account with the company or join its subscription program, as reduced rates and other benefits may ensue. Tesla's Supercharger network likewise charges drivers for those fresh electrons, unless you're lucky enough to have an older model that came with free charging.

Some places, however, offer free charging for EVs as an incentive for customers to pay them a visit, or simply as a public good. We've seen free chargers at places such as museums, hotels, higher-end supermarkets and even public libraries. Note that in some cases, while the charging is free, the parking may not be. Similarly, if you're not a customer and try to sneak a free charge, the business has the right to enforce its parking rules and unplug your EV or potentially tow your vehicle away.

Chargers at car dealerships

Many dealerships that sell electric vehicles have charging stations on site. In many cases, they are free to use, though there are some caveats. If you bring an EV from another brand, the dealership may be less willing to let you use a charger. Similarly, if you're planning on leaving your EV there for hours, the dealer may unplug your vehicle to let another customer charge up.

Chargers at utility companies

The local power company can be another source of free charging for your EV. In larger cities, you can find a number of free electric vehicle charge stations at utility company locations. What's in it for them? It ultimately favors utility companies to encourage people to own electric vehicles. The electricity they give away for free is likely offset by the customers who charge at home and are using more energy.