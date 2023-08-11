Largest EV Charging Companies in 2023

If you're trying to figure out the biggest EV charging companies in the United States, you have to consider both the number of charging station locations and the number of available charging ports. Just like a gas station has more than one pump, a charging station has more than one charging port. The number of ports indicates how many vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

In this article we look at the companies with the most charging station locations and charging ports. We'll also take a look at which companies offer the most DC fast-charging ports.

The number of available charging ports has more than doubled since 2018 and continues to grow rapidly. This article is based on information taken from the Department of Energy about public Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations in the United States as of August 2023. If you want to learn more about charging levels and different types of connectors, we've got you covered.

Who are the largest electric car charging companies in the United States

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are almost 55,000 charging station locations with more than 141,000 Level 2 and Level 3 ports in the U.S. So which companies operate the biggest share of those locations and ports?

ChargePoint

With just over 31,000 locations and 56,000 total Level 2 and Level 3 ports, ChargePoint operates the single largest EV public charging network in the United States. But it's important to note that the vast majority, 96%, of ChargePoint's ports are Level 2 chargers.

Tesla

Tesla operates just over 6,000 locations, with a total of more than 33,000 ports. More than 4,000 of Tesla's locations are Tesla Destination stations, which are almost entirely Level 2 chargers located at businesses or in parking lots. That's a large percentage of Tesla's total locations, but as you'll see in our DC fast-charging section below, the remaining Tesla locations account for the majority of the fast-charging ports available in the U.S.