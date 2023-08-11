Largest EV Charging Companies in 2023

Largest EV Charging Companies in 2023August 11th, 2023
If you're trying to figure out the biggest EV charging companies in the United States, you have to consider both the number of charging station locations and the number of available charging ports. Just like a gas station has more than one pump, a charging station has more than one charging port. The number of ports indicates how many vehicles can be charged simultaneously.
In this article we look at the companies with the most charging station locations and charging ports. We'll also take a look at which companies offer the most DC fast-charging ports.
The number of available charging ports has more than doubled since 2018 and continues to grow rapidly. This article is based on information taken from the Department of Energy about public Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations in the United States as of August 2023. If you want to learn more about charging levels and different types of connectors, we've got you covered.
Who are the largest electric car charging companies in the United States
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are almost 55,000 charging station locations with more than 141,000 Level 2 and Level 3 ports in the U.S. So which companies operate the biggest share of those locations and ports?
ChargePoint
With just over 31,000 locations and 56,000 total Level 2 and Level 3 ports, ChargePoint operates the single largest EV public charging network in the United States. But it's important to note that the vast majority, 96%, of ChargePoint's ports are Level 2 chargers.
Tesla
Tesla operates just over 6,000 locations, with a total of more than 33,000 ports. More than 4,000 of Tesla's locations are Tesla Destination stations, which are almost entirely Level 2 chargers located at businesses or in parking lots. That's a large percentage of Tesla's total locations, but as you'll see in our DC fast-charging section below, the remaining Tesla locations account for the majority of the fast-charging ports available in the U.S.
Blink Charging
Blink recently acquired SemaConnect, a rival charging network, and now has more than 3,500 public charging locations in the U.S., with more than 11,000 connectors. Currently, it offers almost entirely Level 2 charging.
Electrify America
Electrify America may only have a little more than 800 station locations in the U.S., but at those stations it offers more than 3,700 total charging ports, and almost all are fast-charging ports.
EV Connect
EV Connect is another company with fewer stations packed with lots of ports: Its nearly 900 locations offer more than 3,200 total charging ports. But unlike Electrify America, most of EV Connect's ports are Level 2 chargers.
Volta Charging
Volta has almost 1,400 charging locations and just over 3,000 ports in the United States. Almost all of Volta's charging ports are Level 2.
EVgo
EVgo has a little more than 850 locations and just over 3,000 connectors. Like Electrify America, most of EVgo's ports are Level 3 chargers.
Non-networked charging stations
It may surprise you to learn that there are more than 6,000 public charging locations — with almost 14,500 total ports — in the U.S. that are not affiliated with a charging network. Many of these have been installed by businesses and pay lots for the use of their customers or by various municipalities for public use.
Search EV tax credits and rebates in your areaSee Electric Vehicle Rebates
Which companies have the most DC fast-charging ports in the United States?
Level 2 charging is great if you just need to add a few miles of range while you shop or if you can plug in for longer periods of time at home or at your office. But if you want to add lots of miles of range quickly, you need a Level 3, or DC fast-charging, station.
Tesla
Even though the majority of Tesla's charging locations are destination stations that primarily provide Level 2 charging, Tesla offers the most fast-charging connectors of any charging network. In fact, with more than 20,000 fast-charging ports, Tesla has more than double the number of fast-charging ports as its three top rivals combined.
Electrify America
Even though it doesn't offer a huge number of charging station locations, Electrify America has more than 3,500 DC fast-charging ports. Electrify America's fast-charging ports are spread out across most of the country, although California has the highest number.
EVgo
EVgo has more than 2,600 Level 3 charging ports, although not in all 50 states. About 40% of EVgo's fast-charging ports are located in California.
ChargePoint
ChargePoint may have the largest charging network in the United States, but among its 54,000 plus ports, only a little more than 2,000 of those are fast-charging ports.
What's next for EV charging companies?
More and more automakers are planning to adopt Tesla-style connectors (called NACS) in the near future, which will open up the massive Tesla fast-charger network to more people without the need for an adapter. That means most electric car charging networks are planning to add NACS connectors to their new and existing stations.
At the same time, spurred on by the success of Tesla's charging network and public demand for better charging infrastructure, seven major automakers have pledged to join forces to build a massive new charging network in the U.S. A number of oil companies are investing in EV infrastructure as well, intending to offer electric car charging at their gas stations. Shell Recharge is currently the largest of such operations in the U.S.
EV infrastructure is growing quickly, and as the competition heats up, you can expect to see plenty of companies vying for the position of top EV charging company.
Electric vehicle stories
See all car news