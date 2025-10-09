Best Used Electric Cars

The Ioniq 6 is a rare breed because it's one of the few non-luxury electric sedans in the market. It's also the newest EV on the list. Because it's only been around since 2023, most of the used models in the $30K area have higher mileage or reported accidents. If you want ample range, stay away from Standard Range models that only provide 240 miles. For the longest range available, aim for a single-motor model that easily delivers well over 300 miles.
The Ioniq 6 is one of our favorite EVs because of its long list of standard features, impressive range, and comfortable, well-built interior. It's also one of the quickest fast-charging EVs on the market when hooked up to a powerful fast-charging station. If you're OK with its daring styling and tight rear headroom, then you'll likely enjoy this almost flawless electric sedan.
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 240-361 miles
Edmunds says
If you're worried about battery replacement costs, keep in mind that most EVs come with an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, but some manufacturers provide longer ones. If you're new to EVs, plan on how you're going to charge it. Home charging is recommended because it's convenient and more affordable than public charging. If you can't charge at home, then make sure local public fast chargers are easily accessible.
FAQs
