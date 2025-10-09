Best Used Electric Cars

The i3 is one of the most distinctive models on this list thanks to its quirky looks, reverse-hinged rear doors, and optional range extender. With production spanning from 2014 to 2021, the little BMW is also one of the oldest and longest-running EVs on the list. Because of its long run, prices range anywhere from about $10K to over $20K.

BMW produced an all-electric i3 and a version with a range extender that used a tiny two-cylinder engine to increase the driving range. Early all-electric models provided a range of 81 miles, but i3s with the range extender offered 150 miles. However, the 2019 to 2021 models had the most range, 153 miles and 200 miles, respectively. DC fast-charging capability became available in 2015.

Considering its small stature, the i3 offers a surprising amount of passenger room, but the rear seats only accommodate two passengers. The electric BMW also boasts a premium interior that's distinctive-looking and nimble handling that makes it fun to drive. If you're considering test-driving one, make sure the cargo area is large enough for your needs and that you're OK with how the reverse-hinged rear doors operate in tight parking situations.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

EPA-estimated range: 81-153 miles (all-electric), 150-200 miles (with range extender)

Volkswagen e-Golf