Electric sedans and hatchbacks are more affordable and more efficient than electric SUVs, so we wouldn't blame you for bucking the SUV trend. The best used electric cars range from affordable models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV to pricier examples like the Hyundai Ioniq 6.

To help you with your used electric car search, Edmunds rounded up nine of the best used electric sedans and hatchbacks that cost about $15,000, $20,000 and $30,000. Keep in mind that these are just average prices; the cost of a used vehicle varies significantly depending on the age and mileage of the model. We included the EV's Edmunds Rating and its EPA-estimated driving range. However, it's important to note that older used EVs will likely have a lower range than their EPA estimate due to battery degradation. So make sure to check out the list below before you start your search.    

Jump to: 

Used electric cars for $15,000

BMW i3

2018 BMW i3 - Action Front 3/4
The i3 is the only EV on this list with a range extender, which burns gas to generate extra electricity when needed.
The i3 is one of the most distinctive models on this list thanks to its quirky looks, reverse-hinged rear doors, and optional range extender. With production spanning from 2014 to 2021, the little BMW is also one of the oldest and longest-running EVs on the list. Because of its long run, prices range anywhere from about $10K to over $20K. 

BMW produced an all-electric i3 and a version with a range extender that used a tiny two-cylinder engine to increase the driving range. Early all-electric models provided a range of 81 miles, but i3s with the range extender offered 150 miles. However, the 2019 to 2021 models had the most range, 153 miles and 200 miles, respectively. DC fast-charging capability became available in 2015. 

Considering its small stature, the i3 offers a surprising amount of passenger room, but the rear seats only accommodate two passengers. The electric BMW also boasts a premium interior that's distinctive-looking and nimble handling that makes it fun to drive. If you're considering test-driving one, make sure the cargo area is large enough for your needs and that you're OK with how the reverse-hinged rear doors operate in tight parking situations. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10) 
EPA-estimated range: 81-153 miles (all-electric), 150-200 miles (with range extender) 

Shop all used BMW i3s for sale
Read our 2021 BMW i3 review

Volkswagen e-Golf 

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf

The e-Golf is the all-electric version of Volkswagen's Golf hatchback, available from 2015 to 2019. Its age makes it one of the most affordable used EVs you can buy, but because it wasn't a high-volume model, you might have a hard time finding one, depending on where you live. You can find older, higher-mileage models for under $10K, but keep in mind that 2015 and 2016 models have only 83 miles of range. Later model years provide 125 miles. 

If you're OK with the e-Golf's relatively short range, then it'll make for a good city car because it's comfortable, easy to drive, and has ample cargo space. The little VW also has a nice interior. DC fast-charging capability is optional on most models except 2019 models, where it comes standard. Without it, it can take several hours to charge a mostly depleted battery using a Level 2 charger. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10) 
EPA-estimated range: 83-125 miles

Shop all used Volkswagen e-Golfs for sale
Read our 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf review

Hyundai Ioniq Electric 

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Before Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 5, 6 and 9 EVs, the company had the Ioniq lineup, which consisted of a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric model. Think of the Ioniq as a less funky-looking Prius (previous generation). It has a similar hatchback body style and is similar in size. You can fetch older models for about $10K, but newer models are closer to $20K. 

If your budget allows, we recommend getting the last two model years (2020 and 2021) because they offer 170 miles of range and more standard driver assist features. The 2017-2019 model years provide 124 miles of range. All models are capable of DC fast charging. 

The biggest problem with the Ioniq Electric is its limited availability. You might not be able to find one in your area. But if you can, it's worth checking out because it provides lots of cargo space, plenty of range for city driving, and spacious front seats. Many models also have lots of tech and driver assist features, although the rear seats can be a bit tight for some. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10) 
EPA-estimated range: 124-170 miles 

Shop all used Hyundai Ioniq Electrics for sale
Read our 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric review

Used electric cars for $20,000

Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf - Front 3/4
It shouldn't be difficult to find a used Nissan Leaf when you're shopping.

Debuting in 2011, the Leaf is the longest-running EV here. That means used prices vary greatly, with many older models going for well under $10K. But 1- to 3-year-old models are usually in the area of $20K. One advantage the Leaf has over other EVs is that it shows the health of the battery in the instrument panel. Older models that didn't offer much range when new will have even less range due to battery degradation. 

The first-generation Leaf ran from 2011 to 2017, but it only provides a max range of 107 miles, and not all models are capable of DC fast charging. The second-generation Leaf was introduced for the 2018 model year. Models with the small battery pack provide 151 miles of range, but if you get a model with the larger battery pack, it offers up to 226 miles. Many second-generation models are capable of DC fast charging, but they use an older-style ChaDeMo charging port that isn't as widely available. So charging at home will likely be ideal if you get a Leaf. 

The Leaf will get you from A to B quietly and comfortably. It's easy to drive, and second-gen models come standard with several driver assist features. Thanks to its hatchback body style, the Leaf also provides a good amount of cargo space. Many Leafs were made, so it shouldn't be hard to find a used model. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 73-226 miles 

Shop all used Nissan Leafs for sale
Read our 2023 Nissan Leaf review

Chevrolet Bolt EV

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2LT 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

If you want the most range for the money, then the Bolt EV should be at the top of your list. You can find older models for well under $20K, but newer ones go for more than that. The Bolt EV ran from 2017 to 2023, but in 2020, its range was boosted to 259 miles. That's plenty for city driving and for short road trips. And in 2022, it was updated with refreshed styling, an improved interior and more features. 

The Bolt EV's ample range, roomy cabin, solid tech features, and quick acceleration make it an appealing used EV option — especially for the price. Although its range is long enough for road trips, its fast-charging speed is slow, which can lead to long charging sessions. If you run into a Bolt EUV during your search, that's the slightly larger SUV version of the Bolt EV. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 to 8.0 (out of 10) 
EPA-estimated range: 238-259 miles 

Shop all used Chevrolet Bolt EVs for sale
Read our 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

Mini Hardtop Cooper SE

Mini Hardtop Cooper SE
The two-door Mini Hardtop Cooper SE

The smallest EV on the list hails from the iconic Mini Hardtop lineup. From 2020 to 2024, Mini made an all-electric version of the two-door Mini Hardtop called the Cooper SE. Like its size, the range was also modest but long enough if you stay within city limits. Most used models hover around $20K, but newer lower-mileage examples can hit $25K. However, due to its low production volume, a used Cooper SE might be hard to find. 

As with other Mini models, the Cooper SE's small size and agile handling make it a blast to drive, and it has quick acceleration. Most will also appreciate its upscale interior. On the downside, the Mini's rear seats are tiny and can be hard to get into. The cargo area is also small, and the ride is on the firmer side. Aim for a 2022 model or newer because Mini refreshed all Hardtop models with updated styling and more standard features. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 110-114 miles 

Shop all used Mini Hardtop Cooper SEs for sale
Read our 2024 Mini Hardtop Cooper SE review

Used electric cars for $30,000

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3
2022 Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs on the list because it has been available since 2017 and has offered class-leading range and tech since then. Although many used models are in the $25K area, you can find early models for roughly $15K and newer ones for $40K or more. There should be plenty of used models to choose from in most parts of the country. 

The model names tell you the kind of range to expect. Standard Range models provide the least amount, and Long Range models provide the most. Performance models are the most powerful but still have plenty of range. 

Tesla has regularly improved the Model 3 over the years, so newer models tend to have more range and newer tech. Used models still get updates with over-the-air software updates. The 2024 Model 3 was significantly updated with new styling, new features, an improved interior and more comfort. 

We've always given the Model 3 high ratings for its roomy interior, impressive performance and long range. And you can't forget its access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network of fast-charging stations, which makes it one of the best road-trip EVs on the list. While the Model 3 boasts impressive tech, it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Some models also lack solid build quality, so give the one you want a thorough inspection before you decide to purchase it. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 to 8.4 (out of 10) 
EPA-estimated range: 220-363 miles

Shop all used Tesla Model 3s for sale
Read our 2023 Tesla Model 3 review

Polestar 2

2024 Polestar 2
2024 Polestar 2

Because it hails from a relatively unknown brand, many haven't heard of the Polestar 2, but it's been a solid alternative to the Tesla Model 3 since 2021. The Polestar 2 is a distinctive EV because it's a raised sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. The average price of a used model is roughly $30K, meaning some models are priced as low as $20K and as high as $40K. But if you plan on purchasing one, make sure you live close to a Polestar service center. 

Although it's not as luxurious as a Mercedes or BMW, the Polestar 2 sports a premium interior with lots of available tech features. It also touts a good balance of athletic handling and a comfortable ride. Dual-motor models are powerful, and single-motor models provide lengthy range, especially the range-boosted 2024 models. The 2 is also a good road tripper thanks to its relatively quick fast-charging speeds.    

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 to 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 233-320 miles

Shop all used Polestar 2s for sale
Read our 2023 Polestar 2 review

Hyundai Ioniq 6

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 is a rare breed because it's one of the few non-luxury electric sedans in the market. It's also the newest EV on the list. Because it's only been around since 2023, most of the used models in the $30K area have higher mileage or reported accidents. If you want ample range, stay away from Standard Range models that only provide 240 miles. For the longest range available, aim for a single-motor model that easily delivers well over 300 miles. 

The Ioniq 6 is one of our favorite EVs because of its long list of standard features, impressive range, and comfortable, well-built interior. It's also one of the quickest fast-charging EVs on the market when hooked up to a powerful fast-charging station. If you're OK with its daring styling and tight rear headroom, then you'll likely enjoy this almost flawless electric sedan. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
EPA-estimated range: 240-361 miles 

Shop all used Hyundai Ioniq 6s for sale
Read our 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Edmunds says

If you're worried about battery replacement costs, keep in mind that most EVs come with an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, but some manufacturers provide longer ones. If you're new to EVs, plan on how you're going to charge it. Home charging is recommended because it's convenient and more affordable than public charging. If you can't charge at home, then make sure local public fast chargers are easily accessible. 

FAQs

Is it worth buying a secondhand EV? In many cases, it can be financially beneficial because used EVs are more affordable, but there are some things you should know before buying a used EV. Check out this article for the pros and cons of buying a used EV

What is the lifespan of an electric car? EVs can last longer than you think. This article explains how long electric car batteries last

How do I charge my electric car? Charging an EV isn't always straightforward. This article explains how to charge an EV at home, and this one explains how to charge an EV at a public charging station

How long does it take to charge an electric car? Many factors determine how long it takes to charge an electric car. We explain how long it takes to charge an EV here


by

Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

edited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

