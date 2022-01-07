Located in Gaithersburg , MD / 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AND VERY RARE**2021 MINI COOPER SE ELECTRIC **ONE OWNER LOW MILES AND WELL OPTIONED WITH ICONIC TRIM** PANORAMIC MOON...

Dealer Review:

Our experience at Mini of Montgomery County (MD) was outstanding from start to finish. Motoring Advisor Brian Keener was a delight to work with. He was smooth, unflappable and extraordinarily knowledgeable about every aspect of the Mini. Mini of Montgomery County is fortunate to be able to count Brian among its sales force. He's the real deal! The fact that we did not purchase a Mini had nothing to do with Brian and everything to do with the fact that -- at this juncture -- we needed a tad more space, but we were so impressed with both Brian and the vehicle that, as we told him, we will likely be back to see him at Mini of Montgomery once our need for space abates..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWXP3C0XM2P44896

Stock: B13059

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2022