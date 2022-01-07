Skip to main content

Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

45 listings
  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,866 Below Market
    4,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    MINI of Peabody (Peabody, MA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Peabody, MA / 419 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 4,728! PRICE DROP FROM $44,999. Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications S...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C01M2P25265
    Stock: FC5711
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $37,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $9,751 Below Market
    3,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Volvo Cars Winston Salem (Winston Salem, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Winston Salem, NC / 254 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Leather, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Extended Warranty Available, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ04N2R59914
    Stock: PV4026A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $35,888
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,368 Below Market
    1,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Lamb Chevrolet (Prescott, AZ)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Prescott, AZ / 1,945 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This 2022 Gray Metallic MINI Cooper Electric Signature Plus FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, E...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ01N2R01193
    Stock: BR01193A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-10-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,569
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,186 Below Market
    6,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs (Naples, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Naples, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ06N2P66485
    Stock: 401940A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $34,261
    Good priceGood price
    $4,198 Below Market
    4,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Volvo Cars of Ft Myers (Fort Myers, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Fort Myers, FL / 896 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, ...

    Dealer Review:

    This dealer uses bait and switch on the pricing, BUYER BEWARE. You see the advertised price and yes, we all know they add dealer fees that is fine as the normal. What you can see in the fine print is “reconditioning fees may be extra”. At the end of the day, I was misled the car ended costing with the dealer fee and the recondition fee over 2k more than the website sticker price. I saved copies of all this shared with the GM of the dealership, which one of his lackeys sent a crappy response. There was also an issue with a service light that would not go out and dealer did not reset, I had to push to get this done. I was told I bought the car AS IS. Really you charged me for reconditioning but did not fully reset the car, quite honestly, I am not even sure you serviced the damn car. This is a very shady dealership I find it very hard to believe that Volvo allows these kinds of shady tactics. I will be sharing my story with everyone including McGrath ownership. Just be aware when you walk into the dealership more than likely you are going to get hosed then treated like garbage after the sale.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ04N2R05271
    Stock: FM6045B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-25-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,997
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,593 Below Market
    8,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    MINI of Montgomery County (Gaithersburg, MD)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Gaithersburg, MD / 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AND VERY RARE**2021 MINI COOPER SE ELECTRIC **ONE OWNER LOW MILES AND WELL OPTIONED WITH ICONIC TRIM** PANORAMIC MOON...

    Dealer Review:

    Our experience at Mini of Montgomery County (MD) was outstanding from start to finish. Motoring Advisor Brian Keener was a delight to work with. He was smooth, unflappable and extraordinarily knowledgeable about every aspect of the Mini. Mini of Montgomery County is fortunate to be able to count Brian among its sales force. He's the real deal! The fact that we did not purchase a Mini had nothing to do with Brian and everything to do with the fact that -- at this juncture -- we needed a tad more space, but we were so impressed with both Brian and the vehicle that, as we told him, we will likely be back to see him at Mini of Montgomery once our need for space abates..

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C0XM2P44896
    Stock: B13059
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,990
    1,590 miles
    114mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ06N2R45870
    Stock: 2001603838
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-14-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $39,590
    286 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ05N2S47721
    Stock: 2001943982
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • New Listing
    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $39,990
    2,145 miles
    114mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ05N2R60375
    Stock: 2001926906
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $39,990
    7,312 miles
    114mi EPA electric range
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ00N2R03081
    Stock: 2001946615
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,835
    Good priceGood price
    $4,371 Below Market
    7,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Team Toyota of Princeton (Lawrenceville, NJ)
    Five Star Dealer
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lawrenceville, NJ / 171 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Team Toyota of Princeton is proud to offer this fantastic pre-owned vehicle to you including:2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature Moonwalk Gray Metalli...

    Dealer Review:

    Andy Dasher and Matt Morante made it a perfect experience for us. They made it easy to drive away in a fabulous new car! I highly recommend Team Toyota of Princeton!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ05N2S07896
    Stock: K2197A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $34,991
    Good priceGood price
    $3,742 Below Market
    6,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (San Diego, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 6,024! Cooper SE trim. $3,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Alumi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ0XN2R93405
    Stock: P12058A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2022

  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $31,997
    Good priceGood price
    $1,947 Below Market
    5,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    Weeks Pre-Owned Center (Danbury, CT)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Danbury, CT / 266 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 MINI Cooper Electric Moonwalk Gray Metallic Signature Plus Call now, Low miles, Local Trade, Se habla espanol, 6.5' Touchscreen Nav Package, ABS ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C00M2N46862
    Stock: U13775A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $39,700
    Good priceGood price
    $3,082 Below Market
    3,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    Passport MINI of Alexandria (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Alexandria, VA / 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ***TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM***ICONIC PACKAGE***LOUNGE LEATHER INTERIOR***8.8" Touchscreen Nav Package, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ap...

    Dealer Review:

    The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C09M2P24459
    Stock: P16148
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $37,991
    Good priceGood price
    $3,490 Below Market
    5,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    West Coast Toyota (Long Beach, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Long Beach, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LIKE NEW FULLY PACKED WITH OPTIONS.West Coast Toyota of Long Beach is pumped up to offer this stunning 2022 MINI Cooper Electric. 119/100 City/Highway...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ00N2R54855
    Stock: T20160
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $35,638
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,821 Below Market
    4,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Rountree Moore Kia (Lake City, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. British Racing Green 2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive Unit 2D Hatchback, Elect...

    Dealer Review:

    These people here are very easy to deal with. I have dealt with Rountree for my last 3 new cars. I have bought Kia sorento two times and this time I went with the Sportage. Ricky was my sales person and he was great.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ08N2R37883
    Stock: 5065291A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $36,000
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,185 Below Market
    9,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Kings Mazda (Cincinnati, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Cincinnati, OH / 366 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. BACK UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, HANDS FREE BLUE TOOTH, LOCAL TRADE, MP3, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, ONE OWNER, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ05N2R59646
    Stock: N2R59646
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $35,993
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,896 Above Market
    6,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    114mi EPA electric range
    Toyota Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Carlsbad, CA / 2,243 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner.2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature7 Year from your purchase date or 100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, and 24hr roadside assi...

    Dealer Review:

    Reasonable offer for trade in and easy paper work process.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMW13DJ08N2R01871
    Stock: 26984P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $39,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,826 Below Market
    4,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    MINI of Bedford (Bedford, NH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Bedford, NH / 414 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 4,833! Cooper SE trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, ICONIC TR...

    Dealer Review:

    We went in a few times to figure out what we wanted And Gary was a big help from day one! We ordered the car we wanted and he and the dealership made it a hassle free experience. The car came in and we loved it. If you want a Mini come here first!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C05M2N87939
    Stock: HCB3417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2022

  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $29,975
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,526 Below Market
    26,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    Volvo Cars Ontario (Ontario, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Ontario, CA / 2,232 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C06M2N05488
    Stock: V220403A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-03-2022

  • 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE Hatchback

    2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
    Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback

    $35,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,098 Above Market
    5,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    110mi EPA electric range
    Apex Imports (Apex, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Apex, NC / 239 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 MINI Cooper Electric Chili Red ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Fr...

    Dealer Review:

    I called and confirmed a specific car with stock number was available and ready for purchase because I had a 2.5hr drive to get to the dealership. I was assured it was all set and so we set off. When we arrived, they could not find the car and then after 3 test drives of similar, vehicles, they found the car but not the keys because it was at the upholstery shop of the dealer. They have a million cars, but do not take the time to clean anything very well and we watched as they parked cars we did not want back from where they came. I can't imagine why we have COVID19 everywhere in North Carolina! They get one star only because I have to pick something!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMWXP3C07M2P19552
    Stock: 5011619
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

