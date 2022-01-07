Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale
- $36,999Great price$4,866 Below Market4,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeMINI of Peabody (Peabody, MA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Peabody, MA / 419 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 4,728! PRICE DROP FROM $44,999. Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications S...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C01M2P25265
Stock: FC5711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $37,500Great price$9,751 Below Market3,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeVolvo Cars Winston Salem (Winston Salem, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Winston Salem, NC / 254 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Leather, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Extended Warranty Available, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ04N2R59914
Stock: PV4026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $35,888Great price$6,368 Below Market1,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeLamb Chevrolet (Prescott, AZ)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Prescott, AZ / 1,945 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2022 Gray Metallic MINI Cooper Electric Signature Plus FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, E...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ01N2R01193
Stock: BR01193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2022
- $36,569Great price$5,186 Below Market6,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeMercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs (Naples, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Naples, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ06N2P66485
Stock: 401940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2022
- $34,261Good price$4,198 Below Market4,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeVolvo Cars of Ft Myers (Fort Myers, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Fort Myers, FL / 896 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, ...
Dealer Review:
This dealer uses bait and switch on the pricing, BUYER BEWARE. You see the advertised price and yes, we all know they add dealer fees that is fine as the normal. What you can see in the fine print is “reconditioning fees may be extra”. At the end of the day, I was misled the car ended costing with the dealer fee and the recondition fee over 2k more than the website sticker price. I saved copies of all this shared with the GM of the dealership, which one of his lackeys sent a crappy response. There was also an issue with a service light that would not go out and dealer did not reset, I had to push to get this done. I was told I bought the car AS IS. Really you charged me for reconditioning but did not fully reset the car, quite honestly, I am not even sure you serviced the damn car. This is a very shady dealership I find it very hard to believe that Volvo allows these kinds of shady tactics. I will be sharing my story with everyone including McGrath ownership. Just be aware when you walk into the dealership more than likely you are going to get hosed then treated like garbage after the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ04N2R05271
Stock: FM6045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2022
- $36,997Great price$3,593 Below Market8,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeMINI of Montgomery County (Gaithersburg, MD)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Gaithersburg, MD / 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AND VERY RARE**2021 MINI COOPER SE ELECTRIC **ONE OWNER LOW MILES AND WELL OPTIONED WITH ICONIC TRIM** PANORAMIC MOON...
Dealer Review:
Our experience at Mini of Montgomery County (MD) was outstanding from start to finish. Motoring Advisor Brian Keener was a delight to work with. He was smooth, unflappable and extraordinarily knowledgeable about every aspect of the Mini. Mini of Montgomery County is fortunate to be able to count Brian among its sales force. He's the real deal! The fact that we did not purchase a Mini had nothing to do with Brian and everything to do with the fact that -- at this juncture -- we needed a tad more space, but we were so impressed with both Brian and the vehicle that, as we told him, we will likely be back to see him at Mini of Montgomery once our need for space abates..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C0XM2P44896
Stock: B13059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- 1,590 miles114mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ06N2R45870
Stock: 2001603838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2022
- 286 milesNo accidents, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ05N2S47721
Stock: 2001943982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- 2,145 miles114mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ05N2R60375
Stock: 2001926906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- 7,312 miles114mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ00N2R03081
Stock: 2001946615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $36,835Good price$4,371 Below Market7,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeTeam Toyota of Princeton (Lawrenceville, NJ)Five Star DealerBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Lawrenceville, NJ / 171 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Team Toyota of Princeton is proud to offer this fantastic pre-owned vehicle to you including:2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature Moonwalk Gray Metalli...
Dealer Review:
Andy Dasher and Matt Morante made it a perfect experience for us. They made it easy to drive away in a fabulous new car! I highly recommend Team Toyota of Princeton!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ05N2S07896
Stock: K2197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $34,991Good price$3,742 Below Market6,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeKearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (San Diego, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 6,024! Cooper SE trim. $3,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Alumi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ0XN2R93405
Stock: P12058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- $31,997Good price$1,947 Below Market5,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeWeeks Pre-Owned Center (Danbury, CT)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Danbury, CT / 266 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 MINI Cooper Electric Moonwalk Gray Metallic Signature Plus Call now, Low miles, Local Trade, Se habla espanol, 6.5' Touchscreen Nav Package, ABS ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C00M2N46862
Stock: U13775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $39,700Good price$3,082 Below Market3,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangePassport MINI of Alexandria (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Alexandria, VA / 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM***ICONIC PACKAGE***LOUNGE LEATHER INTERIOR***8.8" Touchscreen Nav Package, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Ap...
Dealer Review:
The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C09M2P24459
Stock: P16148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2022
- $37,991Good price$3,490 Below Market5,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeWest Coast Toyota (Long Beach, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Long Beach, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LIKE NEW FULLY PACKED WITH OPTIONS.West Coast Toyota of Long Beach is pumped up to offer this stunning 2022 MINI Cooper Electric. 119/100 City/Highway...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ00N2R54855
Stock: T20160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2022
- $35,638Fair price$2,821 Below Market4,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeRountree Moore Kia (Lake City, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. British Racing Green 2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Drive Unit 2D Hatchback, Elect...
Dealer Review:
These people here are very easy to deal with. I have dealt with Rountree for my last 3 new cars. I have bought Kia sorento two times and this time I went with the Sportage. Ricky was my sales person and he was great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ08N2R37883
Stock: 5065291A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2022
- $36,000Fair price$2,185 Below Market9,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeKings Mazda (Cincinnati, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Cincinnati, OH / 366 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. BACK UP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, HANDS FREE BLUE TOOTH, LOCAL TRADE, MP3, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, ONE OWNER, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ05N2R59646
Stock: N2R59646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $35,993Fair price$1,896 Above Market6,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only114mi EPA electric rangeToyota Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Carlsbad, CA / 2,243 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.2022 MINI Cooper Electric Signature7 Year from your purchase date or 100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, and 24hr roadside assi...
Dealer Review:
Reasonable offer for trade in and easy paper work process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMW13DJ08N2R01871
Stock: 26984P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $39,999Fair price$1,826 Below Market4,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeMINI of Bedford (Bedford, NH)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Bedford, NH / 414 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 4,833! Cooper SE trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, ICONIC TR...
Dealer Review:
We went in a few times to figure out what we wanted And Gary was a big help from day one! We ordered the car we wanted and he and the dealership made it a hassle free experience. The car came in and we loved it. If you want a Mini come here first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C05M2N87939
Stock: HCB3417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2022
- $29,975Fair price$1,526 Below Market26,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeVolvo Cars Ontario (Ontario, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Ontario, CA / 2,232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C06M2N05488
Stock: V220403A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2022
- $35,999Fair price$2,098 Above Market5,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only110mi EPA electric rangeApex Imports (Apex, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Apex, NC / 239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 MINI Cooper Electric Chili Red ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Fr...
Dealer Review:
I called and confirmed a specific car with stock number was available and ready for purchase because I had a 2.5hr drive to get to the dealership. I was assured it was all set and so we set off. When we arrived, they could not find the car and then after 3 test drives of similar, vehicles, they found the car but not the keys because it was at the upholstery shop of the dealer. They have a million cars, but do not take the time to clean anything very well and we watched as they parked cars we did not want back from where they came. I can't imagine why we have COVID19 everywhere in North Carolina! They get one star only because I have to pick something!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWXP3C07M2P19552
Stock: 5011619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
