Best Electric Cars Under $30K Available in 2023

The Bolt EV is the most affordable electric car, and when you factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit, it's one of the most affordable new cars you can buy. That's impressive considering EVs typically cost more than gas-powered cars. The only other EVs that come close to its price are the slightly larger Bolt EUV and the base Nissan Leaf S.

When the Bolt EV rolled into dealerships for the 2017 model year, its affordable price and lengthy driving range of 238 miles attracted EV shoppers and gave them a choice beyond short-range EVs at the time and pricier Tesla models. For the 2022 model year, Chevy boosted its driving range to 259 miles.

The Bolt EV is available in 1LT and 2LT trim levels. Among other standard features, it comes equipped with a sizable 10.2-inch center touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity. Upgrading to the 2LT trim gets you leather seats, heated front seats and a surround-view camera system. Chevrolet's hands-free driving system, Super Cruise, isn't available unless you opt for the Bolt EUV.

Besides its low price and solid driving range, the electric hatchback provides a spacious interior that's easy to see out of, fun driving dynamics and plenty of tech features. It's the Edmunds Top Rated EV for 2023. Downsides include a ride that can get busy on rough pavement and a relatively slow charging speed at public Level 3 fast chargers. (At home, you should be able to fully charge its battery overnight.) If you're planning on buying one, act soon because the Bolt EV is being discontinued this year. Chevrolet will introduce a redesigned model but hasn't said when.

Starting price: $27,495; the Bolt also qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit