Best Electric Cars Under $30K Available in 2023

Best Electric Cars Under $30K Available in 2023August 25th, 2023
A new electric vehicle costs on average more than a gas-powered vehicle, but there are still affordable sub-$30K EVs out there. A few models have starting prices below $30,000, and a couple of others dip below $30,000 when you factor a $7,500 federal tax credit that is available for certain models. As you'll see below, some of the EVs on this list qualify for the tax credit whether you purchase or lease it. But some only qualify for the credit if you lease it thanks to a clause that allows the manufacturer to receive the tax credit when an EV is leased, giving the automaker the option of passing the savings to the lessee.
However, if you lease an EV, the tax credit is applied to the sales price, not to the federal taxes owed at the end of the year as it is with the purchase of an EV. And if a new EV is out of your budget, certain used EVs now qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000. To help you find an affordable new EV, Edmunds rounds up the five models you can purchase or lease for under $30,000. Starting prices include the destination fee.
Here’s our list of the electric cars under $30K for sale in 2023
Chevrolet Bolt EV
The Bolt EV is the most affordable electric car, and when you factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit, it's one of the most affordable new cars you can buy. That's impressive considering EVs typically cost more than gas-powered cars. The only other EVs that come close to its price are the slightly larger Bolt EUV and the base Nissan Leaf S.
When the Bolt EV rolled into dealerships for the 2017 model year, its affordable price and lengthy driving range of 238 miles attracted EV shoppers and gave them a choice beyond short-range EVs at the time and pricier Tesla models. For the 2022 model year, Chevy boosted its driving range to 259 miles.
The Bolt EV is available in 1LT and 2LT trim levels. Among other standard features, it comes equipped with a sizable 10.2-inch center touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity. Upgrading to the 2LT trim gets you leather seats, heated front seats and a surround-view camera system. Chevrolet's hands-free driving system, Super Cruise, isn't available unless you opt for the Bolt EUV.
Besides its low price and solid driving range, the electric hatchback provides a spacious interior that's easy to see out of, fun driving dynamics and plenty of tech features. It's the Edmunds Top Rated EV for 2023. Downsides include a ride that can get busy on rough pavement and a relatively slow charging speed at public Level 3 fast chargers. (At home, you should be able to fully charge its battery overnight.) If you're planning on buying one, act soon because the Bolt EV is being discontinued this year. Chevrolet will introduce a redesigned model but hasn't said when.Starting price: $27,495; the Bolt also qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The Bolt EUV is the SUV-like version of the Bolt EV. It's identical to the Bolt EV in most ways, but its longer length provides more front and rear legroom room. Cargo space, though, is the same. On the downside, its larger size results in a slightly lower range of 247 miles. Its price tag is also more than its little sibling's, but fortunately not by much, and it qualifies for the federal tax credit.
The Bolt EUV is a newer model recently introduced for the 2022 model year. Its trim levels include the LT and top Premier. The LT is equipped with similar features found in the Bolt EV's base trim but also includes wireless smartphone charging. The Premier trim ups the luxury with heated front and rear seats and ventilated front seats. Unlike the Bolt EV, you can equip the Bolt EUV with Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that operates on certain highways.
The Bolt EUV shares many strengths with the Bolt EV, and it delivers a more comfortable ride. But unlike other electric SUVs, it doesn't offer all-wheel drive or much cargo space behind the rear seats. As with the regular Bolt, the EUV takes longer to charge at a public Level 3 fast-charging station than most other EVs. (At home, you should be able to fully charge its battery overnight.) If you want one, head to your local dealership before it's too late because it's being discontinued this year along with the Bolt EV.
Starting price: $28,795; the Bolt EUV also qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit
Hyundai Kona Electric
The Kona Electric doesn't qualify for the federal EV tax credit anymore if it's purchased. However, when leased, Hyundai gets the $7,500 federal tax credit and is one of the brands that passes on the savings to the customer. That means with a lease you can get a Kona Electric for under $30K. But if you don't want to lease one, the Kona Electric is still one of the most affordable EVs even without the tax credit.
The Kona Electric touts a solid driving range of 258 miles, although when we drove it on our real-world range route, it drove an impressive 308 miles. Using an appropriate fast-charging station, the Kona Electric can charge from 10% to 80% in 47 minutes. That's a decent speed, but there are faster-charging EVs. At home, you should be able to fully charge its battery overnight.
The electric Kona is offered in three trim levels. The base trim comes well equipped with wireless smartphone connectivity, heated front seats, and a handful of advanced driver aids. Ponying up for the top Limited trim gets you some nice tech features such as adaptive cruise control, a Harman Kardon audio system and a head-up display.
The Kona Electric is one of our highest-rated EVs. On top of its strong range, it provides nimble handling, lots of tech features, and a comfortable and quiet interior. However, the rear seats and the cargo area are on the small side. The 2023 model year is the last year of the current generation. The redesigned 2024 Kona Electric should improve upon the current model but will likely have a higher price tag.
Starting price: $34,885; $27,385 with federal EV tax credit (lease only)
Mini Hardtop Cooper SE
As with the Kona Electric, the Cooper SE doesn't qualify for the federal tax credit when purchased. However, when leased, Mini passes the tax credit to the customer as a lease credit. Therefore, it's possible to get the electric Mini for under $30K with a lease. But if leasing isn't for you, purchasing the base model will get you one of the most affordable EVs in the market.
But before you head over to the dealership, it's important to know that the Cooper SE has one of the shortest range figures of any new EV: 114 miles. On Edmunds' real-world test route, though, it managed to drive 150 miles on a full battery. The Cooper SE doesn't have a quick fast-charging speed, but because its battery is small, you can charge it from an almost depleted battery to 80% capacity in about 36 minutes. Charging the battery to full at home overnight shouldn't be a problem.
The Cooper SE is available in three trim levels. The base Classic trim is equipped with a package of advanced driver aids, synthetic leather seats and heated front seats. Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity is also standard, but Android Auto isn't available. If you plan to haul more than two people around, the electric Mini might not be for you. It's only available in the two-door hardtop body style that has tiny rear seats and a very small cargo area. The Cooper SE also has a harsh ride.
But it's not all bad news for the Cooper SE. As with most Minis, it's fun to drive and highly customizable and boasts a well-built, premium-looking interior. Its small size also makes it a great car for dense urban areas. If you're OK with its tiny stature and driving range, the Cooper SE makes for a fun and distinctive EV.
Starting price: $31,895; $24,395 with federal EV tax credit (lease only)
Nissan Leaf
The Leaf doesn't qualify for the federal tax credit anymore, but as we've seen with the Kona Electric and Mini Cooper SE, the manufacturer gets the tax credit when an EV is leased and has the opportunity to pass it on to the customer. But in the case of Nissan, there is no indication that that's being done with the Leaf. Therefore, the base Leaf S is the only model you can buy for below $30,000. The Leaf SV, which offers more range and more features, starts at $37,285.
The Leaf S delivers a 149-mile driving range, less than most new EVs offer, including the similarly priced Bolt EV. Charging the Leaf S from a nearly depleted battery to 80% takes about 40 minutes using a fast-charging station. But only certain fast-charging stations support the Leaf's older style CHAdeMO fast-charging port. And as with most EVs, you can fully charge its battery overnight at home.
The Leaf S includes a solid list of standard features such as keyless entry with push-button ignition, smartphone connectivity, and a sizable package of advanced driver aids. It provides roomy front seats, plenty of cargo space, and a quiet and comfortable ride.
The Leaf was a pioneering model for affordable EVs and has a strong following of budget-minded EV shoppers. But without the federal tax credit, it's not as affordable as it once was and is starting to show its age in a segment filled with newer rivals. The more affordable Bolt EV or the Kona Electric make more sense if you're looking to get the most out of your money.
Starting price: $29,235
Chevrolet Equinox EV
The new Equinox EV will roll into dealerships later this year. The entry-level 1LT model with the smaller standard-range battery pack will have a starting price around $30,000, but it won't go on sale until spring of next year. Most Chevrolet EVs qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, and the Equinox EV is no exception. With that, its price will essentially be just a little higher than the Bolt EV's.
The base $30K model will have a driving range of up to 250 miles and can add 70 miles of range in just 10 minutes when hooked up to an appropriate fast-charging station. Chevrolet didn't skimp on the base model's standard features, which include an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and center touchscreen and a package of advanced driver aids. We expect the Equinox EV to provide more passenger and cargo space than the Bolt EUV. If you miss out on buying the soon-to-be-discontinued Bolts, the upcoming Equinox EV should be worth the wait.
Edmunds says
There aren't that many affordable electric vehicles, but as automakers expand their all-electric lineups and as EV components become more affordable, we expect more affordable options in the future. We also expect automakers to adjust where they source their battery materials and components from so more of their EVs qualify for the federal tax credit.
