Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG141513
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg14/16 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.308.0/352.0 mi.242.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141513
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm180 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.45.0 ft.45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum payload1305.0 lbs.2415.0 lbs.3155.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Length180.7 in.224.7 in.224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.4000 lbs.8100 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.6400 lbs.7500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
