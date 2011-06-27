  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 RAM 250
Overview
See RAM 250 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 2500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length238.0 in.
Curb weight5119 lbs.
Gross weight8510 lbs.
Height69.8 in.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
See RAM 250 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 250 LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles