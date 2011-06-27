  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 250
Overview
See RAM 250 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/286.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload3365.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
See RAM 250 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles