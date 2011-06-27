  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Intrepid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,875
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,875
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,875
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,875
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,875
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3548 lbs.
Gross weight4571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,875
P225/60R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
