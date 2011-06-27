Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 Intrepid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,155
Starting MSRP
$24,875
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2220
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/459 mi.289/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG2220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
mast antennayesyes
4 total speakersyesno
120 watts stereo outputnoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
cruise controlnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
cargo netnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room59 in.59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
clothyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3469 lbs.3548 lbs.
Gross weight4571 lbs.4571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.203.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.113 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track62 in.62 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
