Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Intrepid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/442 mi.272/408 mi.272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG211919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm241 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm234 hp @ 6000 rpm244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
4-wheel ABSnonoyes
engine immobilizernonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
120 watts stereo outputnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front cupholdersyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59 in.59 in.59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
clothyesnono
premium clothnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.30.3 cu.ft.30.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3469 lbs.3487 lbs.3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.30 cd.0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.203.7 in.203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.122.9 cu.ft.122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.113 in.113 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
P225/60R16 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesno
steel wheelsyesnono
16 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
17 in. wheelsnonoyes
P225/55R V tiresnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,810
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
