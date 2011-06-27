  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,615
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,615
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,615
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6450 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,615
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
