Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Best truck I could buy
I wanted to get a little truck hoping for good gas mileage, and when I found my Dakota SLT 4x4 with the 5.2 V8 I fell in love. Since I got this truck all I have had done was put dual flowmaster exhaust on it which increase my fuel mileage 3 miles. I love the horsepower it has, and I feel this is the best looking Dakota model out there, and my friends agree.
Handy to have around
I bought this for my daughter who always wanted a pickup. It has a teal color. It worked very well for her. She has moved to the city and a pickup is unnecessary, so I inherited it. I'm having trouble giving it up as it is handy to have around. Drives like a truck and gets the same kind of low mileage but that is what it is.
Reliable
I bought the Dakota new back in 1997. I now have almost 150k miles with nothing but standard maintenance required. I have had a problem with the speakers since I bought it and the dealership could never figure it out. Other than this one issue the truck has served me well over the past decade.
Terrible
Bought it with 90k miles. Within two months it needed a new motor and a new transmission. It has numerous other defective parts since then - horn does not work, cruise control does not work, alarm is set off when unlocking the door with the key, a/c does not work, speakers broke, heat does not work on passenger side, air vents shut off at random. It has had numerous sets of brakes because it cannot stop well at all. Design flaws - any owner will tell you they have replaced all the tie rods and ball joints at least once, if you have a V8 model say good bye to good fuel economy (11 mpg highway at 65mph), terrible interior with no back doors, 4WD with no locking differential?
Just bought a '97 in 2013
My model is actually a Sport 2WD 3.9 5 speed manual that I bought with about 102,500 miles. I get plenty of snow in my area, but the truck is for occasional use. I wanted a truck with a V6 and a manual transmission, something not easy to find. I think the V6 with the manual is a great combination - and a rare find. The regular cab is a little tight for me - but that's ok. I do enjoy driving the truck. It rides well, and the interior is solid. With the windows up it's quiet - there's not one rattle in the truck. My first fuel calculation, highway and around town was 18.8 mpg. Very satisfied with that. I feel good about this truck. I was asked to update my review. I no longer have the Dakota, mainly because my son was living in an off campus area where the roads were steep. He had a AWD car, but it was getting up there in miles and if he needed repairs I wanted him to borrow something suited for snow, so I bought a 4WD truck with an automatic transmission. I will say, the interior of the Dakota was solid, not one rattle. I can't say the same about the 2001 GM truck that replaced it. I'd still recommend a used Dodge Dakota. I know someone who had about 230k miles on the 3.9V6 and it was still running fine. I was again asked to update my review. All I can add is the friend's Dakota mentioned above with 230k miles was sold with 320k. Last he heard it was running with 329k.
