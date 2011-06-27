Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews

Best truck I could buy curt , 09/26/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wanted to get a little truck hoping for good gas mileage, and when I found my Dakota SLT 4x4 with the 5.2 V8 I fell in love. Since I got this truck all I have had done was put dual flowmaster exhaust on it which increase my fuel mileage 3 miles. I love the horsepower it has, and I feel this is the best looking Dakota model out there, and my friends agree. Report Abuse

Handy to have around Phil Briddell , 01/12/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this for my daughter who always wanted a pickup. It has a teal color. It worked very well for her. She has moved to the city and a pickup is unnecessary, so I inherited it. I'm having trouble giving it up as it is handy to have around. Drives like a truck and gets the same kind of low mileage but that is what it is.

Reliable MW Maker , 08/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the Dakota new back in 1997. I now have almost 150k miles with nothing but standard maintenance required. I have had a problem with the speakers since I bought it and the dealership could never figure it out. Other than this one issue the truck has served me well over the past decade.

Terrible Rp , 01/03/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it with 90k miles. Within two months it needed a new motor and a new transmission. It has numerous other defective parts since then - horn does not work, cruise control does not work, alarm is set off when unlocking the door with the key, a/c does not work, speakers broke, heat does not work on passenger side, air vents shut off at random. It has had numerous sets of brakes because it cannot stop well at all. Design flaws - any owner will tell you they have replaced all the tie rods and ball joints at least once, if you have a V8 model say good bye to good fuel economy (11 mpg highway at 65mph), terrible interior with no back doors, 4WD with no locking differential?