Used 2002 Chrysler Prowler Consumer Reviews

Great car Eric Barger , 01/12/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Most fun car I have ever had!!!!!

Head Turner! Jotman , 12/10/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this for two weeks and have never had more attention in my life. You can't help but feel good driving it and others smile when you go by. 10-20 years from now you'll get the same looks! Only 11,000 cars ever made. First one sold for $141K last $175K I'm holding on to this one, keep the miles low and hoping for a great return. If it never happens Who cares this is fun to drive and will never drop below 20K. Wish I could say that for all my other cars.

Look Ma, A Prowler CarLover , 05/28/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I sometimes feel awkward driving my prowler from all the attention it gets. I lose count of all the jaw drops and head turns and thumb ups each day I take it out on road. Very few cars on the road get as much attention from young and the old not to mention the ladies!

sexy jay wilson , 03/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful very comfortable buy it