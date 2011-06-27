Used 2001 Chrysler Prowler Consumer Reviews

Brett D Garnett , 08/12/2015 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Be aware that this is a car to be driven seldom and seen often!!! Heads will turn wherever you are and people will congregate and ask questions including can they have a ride!!! What is it? Etc, etc, etc... I thoroughly enjoy driving this vehicle as I have a Mulholland Edition (Midnight Blue) with extra hand painted pin stripping and accents... The front chrome grill also sets it off!!! The car holds its value and my 2001 has only 7700 miles on it so it's like new. Do not buy this car if you looking for comfort and a quiet ride. This is a cruiser with high engine sound and a blasting sound system. Just enjoy the attention it gathers and the great looks this vehicle has. I love every minute I'm behind the wheel and also when I'm cleaning and babying it!!! I've noticed that everyone around the car has a big smile on their face!!! So Be Happy!!! I recently took her out for a short drive and WOW!!! She drives great, still turns heads and what a sound from the pipes!!! :) My wife and I so enjoy the ride and overall experience.