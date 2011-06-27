  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler Prowler Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Prowler
5.0
4 reviews
MY ONCE IN A LIFETIME TOY

Brett D Garnett, 08/12/2015
2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Be aware that this is a car to be driven seldom and seen often!!! Heads will turn wherever you are and people will congregate and ask questions including can they have a ride!!! What is it? Etc, etc, etc... I thoroughly enjoy driving this vehicle as I have a Mulholland Edition (Midnight Blue) with extra hand painted pin stripping and accents... The front chrome grill also sets it off!!! The car holds its value and my 2001 has only 7700 miles on it so it's like new. Do not buy this car if you looking for comfort and a quiet ride. This is a cruiser with high engine sound and a blasting sound system. Just enjoy the attention it gathers and the great looks this vehicle has. I love every minute I'm behind the wheel and also when I'm cleaning and babying it!!! I've noticed that everyone around the car has a big smile on their face!!! So Be Happy!!! I recently took her out for a short drive and WOW!!! She drives great, still turns heads and what a sound from the pipes!!! :) My wife and I so enjoy the ride and overall experience.

Tbe Best In Design

bikeman1, 08/18/2002
Over all the design is what makes the car. Performance is great for the the size and weight of the vehicle. Could use a little more headroom with the top up. A VERY FUN CAR TO DRIVE AND BE SEEN IN.

Great Car

Chris & Taylor, 01/02/2003
Be prepared to be an instant movie-star in your neighborhood

Ultimate cruising car

David Hill, 04/19/2004
Love it! There are cars that are built more solid, that perform better, that are more practical, that have more room (OK almost everything has more room, but that's not why you buy a Prowler), but this is by far the best car I've owned if you want to have fun. Don't drive it if you don't feel like being social, because everybody and I mean everybody will stop you and ask questions, take pictures, ask you to trade, take pictures, congregate around the car. I've even had fire trucks put on the sirens to get through traffic to get a closer look.

