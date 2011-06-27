Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Consumer Reviews
2007 Chrysler Crossfire-Pretty wonderful
Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each.
Best car for the money
I bought my '07 limited for $19k with 2000 miles in April 2008. I like it because it is a great balance between comfort and performance, and for the money I didn't consider anything else. It is fun to drive, good on gas, maneuverable and relatively quick. I am 6'2" and fit comfortably in it, the seats are supportive yet the matte orangy-brown leather is soft on the back. I drove the car on a 4 hour trip through NYC traffic and was comfortable the whole time. I could not imagine having the car automatic, but don't get along with the shifter sometimes.
fun to drive, but with some problems of concern
great vehicle, airbag was on the list to be replaced. convertible window -poor- overweight. causes window to separate from top. not covered by extended warranties. if you buy one, its worth it, but look to have something that protects you in case this happens. Chrysler made the top only. top needs to be stronger to hold window: If you buy a new top, just make sure it is a quality with some kind of warranty. Update: Top replaced with guarantee, window came apart again had rear window re-done. I would highly recommend this vehicle, for just the fun factor alone. 3/4/20
Love my 2007 convertible
I wanted a head turner reasonably priced quality made and didn’t want to spend for a Mercedes. So for a second car this was perfect. Found a mint 2007 covered in a barn with 12000 miles on it. Bought it on sight for 14000k. Great deal very happy
07 Bright Silver Convertable
I've always wanted a roadster but didn't want used and couldn't justify the price of new until now. These cars are a real value if you can still find them new. The car runs and handles very well. It also rides very well for a roadster, is extremely solid, and has very good fit and finish. Hopefully it will be reliable but it also has lifetime, unlimited milage drivetrain warranty and I purchased lifetime, unlimited milage wrap around Chrysler warranty for additional $1,200 with a $100.00 deductable. Peace of mind for major repairs if you plan on keeping the car long term as I do. The car looks great and is just a lot of fun. Only comes out on nice days. A real keeper.
