Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
Good for 500 miles, then it's a vibrator with no fix
Bought this new 2014 Silverado 2.5 months ago. Within 500 miles, it started to vibrate on all roads at all speeds. After 5 trips to the shop, 3 failed fixes, a service manager that acknowledged the problem and said he had a friend with the same problem, 4 calls to GM, GM said "It's normal, there's nothing more we can do". It's not normal to feel like every road is a gravel road. And if you search the internet, you'll find 1000s of others reporting this same problem. GM refused to do anything further, so I took a little loss and traded for a Dodge Ram 1500. Couldn't be happier. GM has a big problem here, doesn't know a solution, and is in complete damage control at this point.
Loved it at first....growing concerned
I loved this truck at first. Great ride, fuel economy and interior comfort/features. I'm starting to have several issues of major concern. My truck starts very hard in cold weather. Several revolutions of the engine before it'll fire up. Getting worse. I also have a distinct coolant smell coming from the truck after it's gotten warm. There is a vibration I've noticed at freeway speeds in the drivetrain that's starting to drive me nuts. I also have to bring the truck into the dealer for 2 recalls. My windshield has cracked and I don't believe it's anything that I've done. GM spec'd the glass too thin to save weight??? The truck is a bit jerky to drive through various speeds. Not
2014 Chevy Silverado
I've had my 2014 Silverado for 9 months now and have had a long list of issues.Numerous recalls. Had an engine misfire at 14500 miles. Had to replace number 8 cylinder coil which had a history of misfires. Driver side door actuator went out and had to be replaced. The day after I got the truck back (less than 24 hours later) the front passenger side door actuator went out (currently at dealership writing review while its being fixed). When punching the gas the 1st to 2nd gear shift is very rough. Transmission guy at dealership said that's normal which I don't believe. Currently ongoing issue. Really hope GM reads this and contacts me. After what I spent on truck I shouldn't be having issues. Update a couple years later. Can honestly say after owning for 3 years I will never purchase another Chevy or GM product. I've had 14 recalls on this vehicle since I purchased brand new. On top of the issues discussed above I had my truck taken in for transmission problems and after 2 "diagnoses" that they couldn't replicate I finally told them I would not pick up the truck until it was fixed. Amazing that when I drove it with a texhnician I was able to replicate the problem but they couldn't. Ended up my torque converter failed a long with a few other things. Only took me going up to Chevy 6 times over the span of 3 years for them to finally fix it. Leather inside the truck also is cracking already. First time and will be the last owning a GM. Between the dealerships and customer service they are a joke.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Chevy Silverado Engine Misfire!!!!!!!!!!
Just took my 2014 Silverado in today because of an "Engine Misfire" I only have 6600 miles on it, and do not feel very happy at this time. I have learned from reading other forums that I'm not the only who has this problem. There are some real horror stories going around that GM might not really have fix!!!. The problem started when I came to a stop. A real hard down shift hit first followed by the motor started to miss like it jumped timing. The check engine light started to blink constantly and the Track Light came on. I know we have GM customer service people on this forum so I would like to see what they have to say. However I don't want the standard responsive of take it to the dealer.
Looks great, lots of problems big and small
I purchased a 2014 1lt Crew Cab with 5.3L and 3.08 gears now with 2800 miles. I would not recommend this truck to anyone unless you have time to deal with issues GM does not want to address properly. The transmission is lazy on the upshift and wants to put itself in the highest gear possible, the fm radio reception is very poor and jumps in and out of HD, I have a freezing cold draft coming from under my center console, the 4wd switch makes a loud electrical whining sound when in 4wd, I get some type of driveline shudder under hard acceleration and once I hit 70+ mph, the ride and handling fall apart and give way to some type of unknown vibration! 1/6/14 will be the second trip to dealer
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer