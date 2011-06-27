  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Prizm Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Prizm
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Red Mica Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Mist Black Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue-Green Metallic
  • Midnight Emerald Mica Metallic
  • Cashmere Taupe Mica Metallic
  • Cashmere Taupe Mica Metallic
  • Canyon Red Mica Metallic
  • Dark Blue-Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Beige Metallic
  • Mist Black Metallic
  • Midnight Emerald Mica Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Neutral
  • Dark Charcoal
