Used 1998 Chevrolet Lumina Consumer Reviews
1998 Lumina tops all cars I've owned
After 10 years of driving the 1998 Lumina, I have found it is the most reliable, comfortable, safe car I've owned. It has features which I have just discoved many 2008 cars still don't have: electronically adjustable driver's seat, daytime running lights, automatic headlights, a great engine without any hesitation which has always run smoothly and quietly. This car has never left me stranded - it seems to be indestructible and has always been exceptionally reliable. Plenty of room. Most important: no engine or transmission problems at all in 10 years, at 132,000 miles. It could go to 200,000 easily. I have owned a Corolla, Camry, Altima, & Buick. The Lumina has been the best by far!
Don't Judge a Book by its Cover
I purchased my Lumina in 2013 at 200,000 miles for $1100. I put another $500 in to replace the tie rods and rotors. 3 Years and 35,000 miles later, I have only had to replace the spark plugs and oxygen sensor. In terms of reliability and maintenance cost, this car is positively wonderful. The car itself will fall apart before the engine ever dies out on you as long as you take care of it. It does burn oil, but that is to be expected for a car with this many miles on it. If you have the opportunity to pick up a high mileage Lumina for cheap without major engine problems, I would highly recommend it.
98 lumina
Great car, most trouble free, great gas mileage(21-24 town,32-34highway), most comfortable car for traveling coast to coast we have ever owned. Jan. 2010 timing chain cover gasket gave out,will fix and drive. This car now has 203,000 miles on it. Other than the gasket we have only had to fix the battery, starter and alternator.
Very reliable!
I purchased this car from a friend. This car now has over 200,000 miles and still runs great! It also still gets great gas mileage, 18 in town and to my surprise about 30 on hwy!!! I would buy this car over again.
Wondering what to do....
I have had this car for about 5 years now, it has about 75,000 miles on it (the odometer stopped working at 35,000) I am trying to decide whether or not to fix this car up to keep it or buy a newer car. I havent had any major problems with this car, fuel pump(twice), the ignition stopped working so I had to have a push button start installed, and a starter, also the AC doesnt work. I was just looking to see what I should do with the car... it needs to have the transmission serviced, oil changed, new tires, and when I try to start it sometimes it skips and doesnt catch right away. Also the AC doesnt wor
