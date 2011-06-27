Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina Consumer Reviews

Mine is actually a 3.8 V6 tracym1974 , 01/03/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Lumina in 2004 and just sold it. I never had a problem with this car. All I had to do to it was regular maintenance, oil change, brakes, plugs, other fluids. Well, I did have to replace the compressor after 6 yrs and a new battery. It drove smooth as silk. I always felt very safe in this car. Initially, I thought the car was nothing to look at but after driving it all these years..the looks didn't matter. I had two wrecks in this car and it bounced back everytime. I wish I didn't sell it. Bought it with 76,000miles on it and sold it with 206,000. It never left me stranded not once. I am looking for another one. Report Abuse

Awesome car! JBaz , 03/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my '97 Lumina, two years ago at 160,000 miles! It still runs today, and I'm at almost 203,000 miles. The only problems I have had was the alternator needing to be replaced. Other than that, my car still has pick-up for having the mileage it does. It's definitely a great car, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Love this car lrodriguez2 , 09/12/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I still drive my 1997 Lumina and it has 260,000 miles on it. It has been the best car I have ever driven. I have never had any major issues with the car. Car maintenance is key. It is a comfortable ride, still has great pickup and handles nicely on curves. It's roomy without being an overbearingly large car. Wish they still made them. Report Abuse

Leaky lumina Preston Alexander , 09/21/2015 4dr Sedan 2 of 3 people found this review helpful When I received the car a few months ago, it had great millage, it has great get up and go and it is great on gas. It used to be a security car at UNT. since I got it, I had to replace the starter and seal a leak in the transmission line. Now it is leaking power steering fluid and its going run from $200-$500 to fix. That's a whole lot of money when your a broke college kid. Report Abuse