Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Lumina
4.2
61 reviews
Mine is actually a 3.8 V6

tracym1974, 01/03/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Lumina in 2004 and just sold it. I never had a problem with this car. All I had to do to it was regular maintenance, oil change, brakes, plugs, other fluids. Well, I did have to replace the compressor after 6 yrs and a new battery. It drove smooth as silk. I always felt very safe in this car. Initially, I thought the car was nothing to look at but after driving it all these years..the looks didn't matter. I had two wrecks in this car and it bounced back everytime. I wish I didn't sell it. Bought it with 76,000miles on it and sold it with 206,000. It never left me stranded not once. I am looking for another one.

Awesome car!

JBaz, 03/23/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my '97 Lumina, two years ago at 160,000 miles! It still runs today, and I'm at almost 203,000 miles. The only problems I have had was the alternator needing to be replaced. Other than that, my car still has pick-up for having the mileage it does. It's definitely a great car, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone.

Love this car

lrodriguez2, 09/12/2012
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I still drive my 1997 Lumina and it has 260,000 miles on it. It has been the best car I have ever driven. I have never had any major issues with the car. Car maintenance is key. It is a comfortable ride, still has great pickup and handles nicely on curves. It's roomy without being an overbearingly large car. Wish they still made them.

Leaky lumina

Preston Alexander, 09/21/2015
4dr Sedan
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I received the car a few months ago, it had great millage, it has great get up and go and it is great on gas. It used to be a security car at UNT. since I got it, I had to replace the starter and seal a leak in the transmission line. Now it is leaking power steering fluid and its going run from $200-$500 to fix. That's a whole lot of money when your a broke college kid.

My Chevy

My Chevy, 06/25/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I never expected to drive this car to over 194,000 miles, but it's amazing what you can do when you change the oil every 3,000 miles. I've had the fuel pump replaced, 2 fuel injectors replaced, and the alternator replaced. Not bad for this many miles. Never had a problem with starting it up, even in the dead of winter. But the best thing is probably that I can still get up to 33 mpg on the road. And that's with a 6-cylinder 3.1 liter engine!

