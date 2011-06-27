2020 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

Blue Colorado Gene , 12/17/2019 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful Well mannered, comfortable seats with plenty of room for 6 footers. Front seat sets back enough for even 7 footer. Handles well on smooth and rough surfaces. Solid - no squeaks. Trans is smooth and shifts well in drive. Using low allows you to shift all 8 gears according to your situation. Good power and great pickup speed. Air and heat is super with great fan speeds. Good turning radius and great view on all sides to park. Apple play is outstanding and removes requirement for expensive extra Navigation. Very impressed with back seats and ample seating space for adults. Would rate it #1 in all midsize pickups. Towing is less than the others but ride and quality is best rated to offset towing. We bought for quality, ease of driving and not for towing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Value in the Mid-Size Market Jason , 04/29/2020 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I've been driving a Dodge Dakota for the past 16 years, and researched extensively the differences between the Ranger, Colorado, and Tacoma. I haul and tow pretty regularly, but don't want a full-size truck. Since I need a long (6') bed, the Tacoma and Colorado become my only options. The Colorado rides better than the Tacoma (my opinion, of course), has a higher tow capacity, and is less-expensive for comparably-equipped models. I settled on the Colorado and have been very satisfied with my choice so far. It's a great mid-size truck that pulls 5000 pounds nicely. One criticism of the Colorado is that the interior feels a little cheap, and I'd agree, but I'm far more concerned with the functionality of the truck than the look of the interior Report Abuse

I Love This Truck! MillRat1 , 05/10/2020 Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Just purchased a 2020 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab Z71. Lots of Power in this Midsized Truck. V6 engine is very responsive. Very nicely designed in the cab. Long Bed option gives you plenty of hauling space. Rides and Handles Great. Surprisingly quiet in the cab. My wife and I can carry on a nice conversation without having to talk above the road noise. Couldn’t be any happier with our purchase. Report Abuse

Not off to a good start. Chuck , 06/18/2020 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Check engine light after 20 miles for some wiring issue, multiple problems with the air conditioner that the dealer can't duplicate, and then today my touchscreen locked up. All within the first 2,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse