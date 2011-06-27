  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151715
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/20 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/425.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.350.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG151715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.194.0 in.194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.5000 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight4295 lbs.3717 lbs.4138 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5600 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.7.0 in.8.6 in.
Height73.8 in.70.4 in.73.8 in.
Maximum payload1619.0 lbs.1736.0 lbs.1619.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.77.1 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Metallic
