Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

Excellent car ravens1986 , 09/05/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my cavy when it had around 135,000 miles on it. It's just now gotten to 218,000 after five years of owning it, and it's been exceptionally reliable. The only part to go bad on it was the fuel pump, I have not had to buy any other parts for it. Other than the standard oil change and brake service, new tires, and normal maintenance, I haven't had to put any money in to it. And I used to abuse the crap out of it when I was younger. Well worth the investment. I notice a lot of people posting about having all sorts of problems with theirs, but it's the absolute opposite for me. It's not the sportiest car, but it is reliable. Report Abuse

Really good Cavalier Darby J. Pruitt , 08/03/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This 03 Cavalier is the 2nd Cavalier I have owned, and besides the few problems that I have had this car has seen me though thick and thin. Now that I have hit 105,000 miles I'm looking forward to it's first real tuneup. It diffenetly has the get up go I need to fly past any import I come across. The comfort is pretty good seeing I managed to stay setted for 10 hours on two 780 mile trips, and I think the automatic transmissons are as good as the manuels. The only problems I've had are the fuel pump, e- vac canister, and catalytic converter, (the converter was my fault for running hard everyday). And after 1 wreak with a BMW (BMW's fault) the Cavalier is still running like she means it. Report Abuse

everywhere and back mycars201 , 04/13/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful i was giving this car as a present from my parents in high school in 2006 it had 40k miles on it, and it was a good little first car, drove me everywhere i needed to go, im 6" ft so its not the biggest and i couldn't fit more then 3 people in my car. i went to college in Oregon and did very well in the rain, considering im from arizona and that's where the car had lived most of its life, i drove 3 hrs every weekend from the coast to portland back never let me down. the longest trip this car has taken was a 16 drive to san fran and was perfect, sold it 96k miles and only did routine maintenance, brakes oil change, never had to replace clutch, did have to replace soarks at 90k Report Abuse

What a car puck , 06/07/2006 19 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought it used from and old couple with only 20,000 miles. Thought what a great deal. Had to got to the dealership 3 times for recalls that take 3-5 hrs at a time. Got everything standard nothing special;. Stereo quits, cds get stuck. The seals on the doors and windows like to come off. I found out the car I paid $15,000 for a year later was only worth $2,600, now even less. Can we fix the funny sounds when you can barely hear the radio over the wind while on the freeway. I love my car but by now all the bugs should've been worked out. Report Abuse