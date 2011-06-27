Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews

Trans Went joes12 , 01/27/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Born 1995 Died 2011...not too bad considering the mileage was in the upper 100s. Biggest problem was electrical and tuneups,there were oil leaks but what killed it was actually the transmission gears went from trying to maneuver around in the snow up here. Not good in snow either btw,that wheel drive was not cut out for it. Report Abuse

15 years, still going. OKCEngineer , 02/02/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 9C1 Caprice at an auction for $3000, and its been the best $3000 I've ever spent. This car is fun, fast, and cool!

My Second Caprice and still love them Attila , 07/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.

Ex-cop car jason , 04/29/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. It had a few problems with it when I first bought it. One of the engine fans were out, the radiator was cracked, and brake lines broke soon after purchase, but! For $900 the power and comfort that came with this ride is unbeatable. I hope to hold on to this car for the rest of my life.