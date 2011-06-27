Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews
Nice car, check it out.
I needed a 4dr hatchback with automatic. My car also has the optional power package with keyless entry. Narrowed my choices to the Aveo, and the 2008 Fit, both of which had some minor pluses over the other. The Aveo has CC, drivers seat height and lumbar adjustments, and an armrest. It also has daylight running lights, an alarm system, and free Onstar for one year. The front end has been redesigned, and the interior has been upgraded. The engine has a few more horses with improved gas mileage. I have been averaging 30 MPG in mixed driving, and the engine turns 2800 RPM at 70 MPH. Generally quiet with some road noise. Very roomy, great visibility, nice handling, and good acceleration.
How much fun is this?
About a month ago, I purchased a 2009 Aveo5 2LT for my daughter. The only options not on the vehicle were leatherette seats and a sunroof. After driving small, medium, and large SUVs for several years, I had forgotten how much fun driving a small car really is. My daughter needed to get to grad school at UCLA and we drove across the country from North Carolina (2700 miles). Since I am 6 feet 3 inches tall (with long legs) I was concerned, but I found it comfortable, quiet, and with good handling, even on the day we traveled 680 miles. I was very pleased with the overall 31 mpg we got on the trip, especially since the little thing was loaded. It cost just $318 in gas for the trip!
Happy with the purchase of my first new car
I bought this car new off the lot. Within a few months I noticed a screeching noise out on the open highway in a cross wind. Come to find out it was something to do with the design of the vehicle (not safety) and after a quick fix at the shop, the noise was gone. I wanted a bare bones car. Lets features, less to go wrong, less expense. This car is perfect for me. It can be parked anywhere, not overly spunky but can whip it on the highway. The fuel mileage is great, only a few minor repairs (mostly from lack of use, not over use) like creaky doors, a rear hatch release that sticks, heater only works on blast (at least it works). If you are looking for something to get you from point A to B without a lot of bells and whistles, this is your ride. It now has 78,000kms on her, just had the control arm replaced today, new water pump a couple weeks ago. These are things that are going to need replacing regardless, and I think after 6 years that is fair. Still has original brakes, clutch, wipers, numerous other things. I am more than happy with 'The Intimidator'. I would buy another one in a minute. It's GREAT in the snow! (Granted you know how to drive in it. I am Canadian. I have this skill)
Gives Cheap a whole new meaning.
I have had my Aveo for going on 5 years now. I should have walked past it the moment that I ran my fingers over the grill and the black paint powder that came off on my finger was present. Now the entire reason for my purchase was that I needed a vehicle that I could drive into the dirt. I commute to work everyday and any vehicle was going to be getting aged prematurely. However, this does not excuse the wiper blades disintegrating in the second month of ownership. I understand that Korea may not have the winters that we Canadians do but wow! Anyhow, new blades on moving forward. Wait, what is that awe-full racket? It can't be the engine already... For crying out loud it sounds like the engine is trying to leap out from under the hood.... Notice in the mail, "Dear Aveo owner please proceed to your nearest Chev dealer to get your wiring replaced as the engineers have discovered an issue with the gaps of your spark plug and wiring harness." As my car is lurching and crying "No kidding there is an issue." . Okay so contact my dealer that I purchased my car from, "Sorry, we can't help you with that." "We don't have the parts to fix it right now.". Click... Wait, what? Yo Rick, I need you to put new plugs in and wiring. "Isn't that a recall? Shouldn't your dealer do that?", to which I replied. "Yes", "Yes they should." "So can you do this?" Driving my now behaving Aveo out of Rick's shop and noting the it will be a cold day in hell before I go back to the dealer. Not long later. "Hmmm, are my headlights dirty?" After looking I realized they were not dirty just one of the bulbs had burned out. No big deal, I have now replaced 3 bulbs. The creme de la creme had to be driving to work one morning and there was a little bit of snow on the road. I am Canadian and have been driving this road since 1989. No problem........ So why am I now staring at a terrified lady facing me and we are traveling in the same direction. I mean her eyes were like dinner plates. After I hit the drifted snow on the side of the road I have come to realize yet another issue with the Aveo. The rear brake has a tendency to lock. Terrifying right... I mean the freaking pad came off the shoe inside the drum...... Think about that for a second.. They are supposed to be molecular bonded to the shoe to prevent that sort of thing from happening. "Yo, Rick!!" "I need you to take a look at this rear brake, something is definitely [non-permissible content removed]!" "Umm, Dave the drum is really stuck on there." - "I know, I scared the H*** out of some lady in a SUV that was behind me, I was looking at her while i was going backward." A couple hours later... "Dave, I have never even heard of this happening." "Once i manage to get the drum off the pad was off the shoe.." Do not under any circumstance buy this vehicle, it redefines cheap and I would swear substandard parts. I honestly can not express how confused I am about how this actually made it to market. Oh and now the screws to the air filter have corroded and I will have to likely cut them and tap them to change the air filter.
Alot of car for a subcompact
The O2 sensor was bad when I bought it but after that was repaired it's been a great little car. I changed the timing belt at 88k. Use copper spark plugs. She hates platinum. Freeway travel at speeds above sixty are noisy.
